All Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation programs and events have been canceled or postponed through the end of May because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.
The parks and recreation commission made the announcement during its meeting Thursday, held via teleconference.
Canceled programs and events include in-house soccer, dek hockey, art programs, yoga and martial arts classes, Creekside Park activities, the Rivers Casino trip, golf lessons and others.
Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik said under-8 co-ed soccer, under-6 co-ed soccer and My First Kick soccer leagues have been postponed. Shevchik added that June is being considered as a possible start date.
Meanwhile, the 20th annual Rabbit Race has been rescheduled to May 16 as a virtual race. To register, visit the Latrobe-GLSD Facebook page or http://www.latroberecreation.org. A $15 registration fee includes a free T-shirt.
The organization is asking individuals who paid for an event or program to accept a credit for a later date. However, Shevchik said that the organization is working to provide refunds within 2-3 weeks of any event or program’s cancellation for those with financial needs.
The commission also reminds Latrobe residents that city facilities and playgrounds are closed until further notice. Walking trails remain open, and residents are urged to practice social distancing while using them.
Shevchik noted that the Latrobe Police Department has been helpful in enforcing park closures after some residents initially didn’t take heed of the posted notices.
“It’s been hard, but it’s gotten better. I have been watching the cameras at Playland. The parking lot has been pretty empty,” he said. “The good thing is that the walking trails have been heavily used.”
Commissioner Pat Fenton brought up how Pittsburgh city officials took down basketball rims at the playgrounds. Shevchik believes those measures aren’t yet necessary in Latrobe.
“I would hope we don’t need to do that. At this point we don’t. The public, as this has gone on, has really jumped on board with social distancing and following the guidelines,” Shevchik said. “A park like Legion-Keener is almost impossible to shut down. Posting signs and having police taking care of it a couple of times is all you can do.”
Financial setbacks because of the coronavirus pandemic have spurred furloughs for five Latrobe-GLSD employees.
The commission passed a motion to furlough Dawn Vavick, program coordinator; Cindy Smith, business manager; Jay McDowell, maintenance foreman; Trey Hudock, program supervisor, and Shevchik for an indefinite period of time. Each employee will work part-time as needed to carry out Latrobe-GLSD operations.
The commission passed another motion allowing furloughed employees to request a short-term loan from Latrobe-GLSD if they require financial assistance.
In other news, several bids were awarded for various park projects through a $186,000 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant. The Bulletin previously reported that Latrobe-GLSD was required to put up a match for the grant — bringing the total amount of the investment to nearly $380,000 — with the funds for the match set to come from the remainder of a pool of $200,000 awarded to the organization by the City of Latrobe from the sale of the Old Athletic Field property on Lincoln Avenue.
A bid was awarded to Donora-based El Grande Industries for $109,000 to pave the parking lot at Legion-Keener Park, and for $5,800 to pave the walking trail.
Indianola-based Jeffrey Associates was awarded a bid for roughly $150,000 to install playground equipment at the Memorial Recreation Area and First Ward Playground. Another bid for $46,000 was awarded to Sportscapes for $46,000 to resurface tennis courts and re-seal/re-stripe basketball courts at the First Ward and Memorial parks.
Shevchik noted that construction has yet to begin because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The commission also reported that Legion-Keener was vandalized with graffiti a few weeks ago. Police were notified, but the suspect has not been found. Shevchik said the suspect recently tagged other properties in Latrobe. No surveillance footage is available.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity or may know who it was should contact Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation at 724-537-4331 or the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.