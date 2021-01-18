Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation has two upcoming events: Its 17th Annual Comedy Night and Daddy Daughter Dance.
Pittsburgh Funny Bone Comedians will headline the Comedy Night scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, at Huber Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for $25. Tables are reserved for groups of eight.
“Don’t miss the chance to laugh those winter blues away,” said Dawn Vavick of Latrobe-GLSD. “Join us for an evening of fun and entertainment.”
The Daddy Daughter Dance, “Boots & Bling,” is slated for Saturday, March 20, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity.
“Dads, come kick up your heels with your little cowgirl. Grandpas, uncles and others are also welcome to escort these charming little ladies,” Vavick said. “We reckon you will have an unforgettable evening created just for you! Girls get your best of the west outfits together. Daughters, with their special male in their life, will make lasting memories during this special event!”
A DJ, dancing, refreshments and games will be provided. Each daughter will receive a gift to take home.
Tickets are $30 per couple, plus $10 for additional children. The recommended age for this event is 3 to 12 years old.
Register at www.latroberecreation.org or call the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation office at 724-537-4331 for registration details.
