The Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration planning meeting that had been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, has been postponed until 6 p.m. Jan. 22 in the council chambers at Latrobe City Hall.
Anyone who has previously attended a meeting or is newly interested in Latrobe’s Fourth of July Celebration in any capacity is urged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.