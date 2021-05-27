“Saving Amelia,” winner of the Best Local Film at the 2020 Pittsburgh Shorts festival, will air on the Pittsburgh PBS TV station, WQED, as part of an episode of Filmmakers Corner at 10 p.m. Saturday.
The 27-minute family adventure film is in the spirit of “The Goonies” or “E.T.”
The story involves two contentious sisters who stumble upon an old two-way radio as they explore their attic while stuck at home and realize it can mysteriously communicate with the past. As they start playing with the radio, they realize they are speaking with Amelia Earhart just hours before the final transmission of her ill-fated flight. It becomes a race against time to help save her. But can these sisters overcome their own quarrels in order to change the course of history forever?
Based in Latrobe, writer/director Matthew Fridg, an EMMY-nominated filmmaker and owner of Headspace Media, a video and advertising agency, used his time during the pandemic shutdown in April 2020 to create a short film with his two daughters.
To create the film, Fridg and his family used whatever they had available.
“Since our state was on total lockdown, it was nearly impossible to get anything that wasn’t already in our home,” Fridg said. “So, with an old camera I had, props we cobbled from all over the house and an antique radio from a local antique shop, we spent five days in our attic filming.”
When they released the film a few weeks later in an online premiere, the response was delightful, he added.
“Even people who didn’t know my family complimented us on how engaging the actors are and how incredible the story is,” Fridg said. “We also received countless messages about how young girls were ‘Googling’ Amelia Earhart to learn more about her history after viewing the film.”
“Saving Amelia” went on to receive two nominations and four wins at film festivals around the country and is still competing in several more festivals.
“I think ‘Saving Amelia’ is the film we need right now,” he said. “With the young female heroes, the focus on an important historical figure, and the feel-good adventure vibes, it seems to be something that sticks with everyone who watches it.”
