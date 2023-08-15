The Latrobe Farmers Market, now held at Legion-Keener Park, has been a staple in the community each Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. for 16 years. First started by Jared Trunzo and the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, it was handed off to Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation in 2007, and it has been spearheaded by Executive Director Greg Shevchik ever since.
Shevchik typically shows up to each market date promptly at noon and walks the market row talking with vendors. “The benefits are for the people to get out and get locally grown produce and baked goods and it’s a chance for small businesses to come out and showcase their talents and what they do.’’ Shevchik said to the Bulletin during last Tuesday’s market.
“Our market is one of the cheapest, it’s only $10 per spot so it allows people to come and see if they want to join as a vendor.”
Shevchik says it’s not just the parks and recreation department that makes this event happen each Tuesday during the summer. “Definitely always giving a shout out to Dean Miller, he’s been with the market since I’ve been with the market.” His support helps promote the market.
Dean Miller, Latrobe Dairy Queen owner, has been a sponsor since the market’s beginning. “I was talking one day to Jared Trunzo from the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, and back then, we were just talking one day, and he said ‘hey, would you mind helping out with the farmers market and be a sponsor?’ And I said yeah sure I’ll do that.” said Miller in a phone call with the Bulletin Tuesday evening.
“Craig and I kind of, partner up, come up with a couple little ideas here and there, you know mostly I give a little monetary contribution every year to help them with expenses and what they need to take care of.” And Miller is a regular patron of the very market he is proud to sponsor saying, “I think it’s a great thing, there’s nothing better to me than to see the hard working farmers and other people who have their baked goods or crafts there. You’re getting good quality stuff and also you’re supporting the local farmers and craftspeople who are bringing their wares to the market.”
The Latrobe Farmers Market continues every Tuesday until the second week of October. More information can be found online on the event’s facebook page.
