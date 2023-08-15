The Latrobe Farmers Market, now held at Legion-Keener Park, has been a staple in the community each Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. for 16 years. First started by Jared Trunzo and the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, it was handed off to Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation in 2007, and it has been spearheaded by Executive Director Greg Shevchik ever since.

Shevchik typically shows up to each market date promptly at noon and walks the market row talking with vendors. “The benefits are for the people to get out and get locally grown produce and baked goods and it’s a chance for small businesses to come out and showcase their talents and what they do.’’ Shevchik said to the Bulletin during last Tuesday’s market.

