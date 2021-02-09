Latrobe residents facing financial hardship could soon learn of options to help pay for the annual $90 stormwater management fee that’s due March 31.
City Manager Michael Gray said he plans on proposing ideas to city council at its next meeting to set the criteria for those who need financial assistance.
“We’ve received a lot of calls for people that have either lost their jobs or are on a fixed income,” he said. “So we’re looking at ways that we can help those individuals, because obviously we have to go through with this plan for our pollutant reduction plan.”
Council would have to amend the stormwater management ordinance and “possibly have a resolution which would authorize the city manager to modify installments for that program,” Gray said.
However, Gray added, “You can do a lot of things to reduce your fee already.”
A credit system will allow residents and businesses to make certain changes to their properties to reduce the amount of runoff or pollution they contribute to Latrobe’s storm sewer system.
Gray said fees can be reduced by 5% for installing one or more rain barrels; an additional 5% for planting two trees native to Pennsylvania within 25 feet of an impervious surface area, and another 10% by installing a water quality Best Management Practices (BMPs), such as a rain garden to capture runoff.
Deputy Mayor Eric Bartels asked code enforcement officer Ann Powell when the city will be ready to inspect properties for those stormwater mitigation efforts.
“As soon as someone wants an inspection,” she answered.
For more information on the credit system, visit cityoflatrobe.com or stop by the city municipal building during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
In 2003, the City of Latrobe was mandated to become a Municipal Storm Sewer System (MS4) community by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The MS4 program currently requires a pollutant reduction plan — which sets forth the requirements that Latrobe must follow to reduce sediment and pollutant loads from entering rivers and streams through the city’s storm sewer systems.
The overall cost to the city over five years is approximately $2.1 million. The fees paid by Latrobe residents and businesses will cover costs involved in making the changes needed for the city to be in compliance with the NPDES permit for the pollutant reduction plan.
“This stormwater ERU fee is based upon funded federal and state mandates that we have to comply with,” Gray said.
After initial changes are made, Gray said the stormwater management fee will fund capital projects that will help with rain water flooding issues in the City of Latrobe.
The stormwater management fee rollout was delayed in January 2020 by two months. Council then held off on collecting the fees due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until after the new year.
Council on Monday also approved an ordinance amending an ordinance approving the schedule of rate fees. That includes a 2% increase for residential and commercial customers for trash removal, under the city’s five-year contract with Republic Services. The approval of schedule of rate fees also includes a $75 fee for land disturbances per application for plan review to comply with a stormwater management ordinance and the annual one-time $90 stormwater management fee per equivalent residential unit (ERU).
The 2% increase will raise the quarterly rate for residents who place their garbage in trash bags to $67.32 from $66, Gray said. Rates will bump to $82.62 from $81 for residents who place their trash in wheeled “toter” containers.
City officials said the garbage rate increases will offset costs associated with Latrobe’s five-year contract with Republic Services that includes a 2% increase annually for the final three years of the contract beginning in 2021. The annual increases would cost the city roughly $18,000.
