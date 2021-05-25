City of Latrobe officials are hoping for a win-win.
Council on Monday approved an intergovernmental cooperation agreement that joins together Latrobe, Greater Latrobe School District, Unity Township and Youngstown Borough to form a joint regional recreation commission.
Not only will the agreement save Latrobe in annual costs, but City Manager Michael Gray is hoping it will expand recreational opportunities for the community, as well.
“That’s definitely a hope. … I think in the future it’s definitely going to open up a lot more opportunities in the parks and recreation,” he said.
Likewise, Mayor Rosie Wolford is optimistic about the revived partnership.
“As I’ve said many times, this is good for the Greater Latrobe community as a whole, and I’m really happy about it,” she said.
Currently, the city contributes about $59,700 to Latrobe-GLSD. But under the new agreement, that contribution falls to about $38,000, Gray said.
“It’s going to be a big help for our operating budget,” he added.
Unity Township supervisors on May 13 approved the agreement, while the Greater Latrobe School Board is expected to vote on the matter at tonight’s meeting.
Supervisor Mike O’Barto previously echoed similar expectations for the proposed 10-year agreement that will reunite the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission and Unity Township after working as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014 — when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
Under the new partnership, according to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, Unity Township will contribute $100,000 per year to the joint commission, and the school district will provide roughly $74,000.
Additionally, the three entities will each elect three members to the commission’s nine-member board. Youngstown won’t have a board representative and will not contribute financially to the joint commission. However, Youngstown is included the commission since it is part of the school district.
Falatovich said the newly-formed commission would develop recreational programming that would equitably make use of facilities offered within the school district.
The Latrobe-Unity partnership — which first began with a 10-year intermunicipal pact — ended after persistent disagreements over recreation commission operations.
Starting in 2015, the Greensburg YMCA provided recreation programming to Unity Township residents, but the contract — which cost the township $50,000 through the first five years and extended last year at a price tag of $56,700 — expired in March.
A joint signing agreement with all the entities is tentatively scheduled for June 1.
Residents within the school district would pay the same flat fee for recreational programs under the proposed agreement. For the past six years, Unity Township residents paid a slightly higher rate than Latrobe residents for such offerings.
While the newly-formed commission would cut Latrobe’s annual costs, the city is looking to shave expenditures in another department.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced Latrobe’s revenues within the past year — which could affect the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department’s funding in 2022.
Council at its June 14 meeting will consider hiring a consultant to help the fire department pinpoint ways to reduce costs, while also recommending opportunities to generate additional revenue.
The city will consider tapping Mt. Lebanon Fire Department Chief Nicholas Sohyda who operates Fast Attack, LLC, which provides consulting services.
Latrobe has had similar studies conducted in the past on the police department and transfer station.
Gray said that Sohyda is an experienced consultant who has helped various municipalities “generate additional revenue, so that way there were no cuts in the budget.”
“He will look at the expenditures to see what we can cut without affecting safety and operation,” Gray added.
Gray and Chief John Brasile had previously discussed looking into ways to reduce the fire department’s expenditures due to dips in revenue caused by the pandemic — including less income from property, earned income and local service taxes.
The city’s budget has allotted roughly $255,000 to the fire department this year, according to Gray.
“The idea was moving forward into 2022 we need to shave some costs off of the expenditures (in the fire department),” Gray said.
“Every department this year took a substantial cut in their expenditures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic on the reduction in revenue,” he added. “The only department that we didn’t touch in costs is the fire departments.”
Added Brasile: “What we pay outweighs what (the city) pays, and we’re grateful for what they give us.”
Sohyda would visit the city’s five stations, meet with Brasile and members, and examine equipment. The cost is $75 per hour for the consulting service — with a total cost not to exceed $6,000. The study could take 3-6 months to complete, Gray said.
The city currently has five fire engines, one ladder truck, two rescue vehicles, one squad, one air/light unit, one vent/hazmat unit, one special services vehicle, one canteen, and one salvage truck, according to its website. Brasile said 140 firefighters are on the department’s roster. There are two full-time paid duty drivers and eight part-time employees.
The Latrobe VFD operates five stations: Goodwill Hose Company No. 1, Hook and Ladder Company No. 2, Freewill Hose Company No. 3, Good Friends Hose Company No. 5 and Free Service Unit No. 6.
Brasile said each company pays for its own equipment, including trucks, while the city funds fuel, insurance premiums, among other expenses.
“The last truck the city bought for us was the ladder truck in 2002,” Brasile said.
Nineteen years ago, the truck cost $725,000, but that price has nearly doubled to $1.4 million today, according to Brasile. He said the Hook and Ladder Company — based at the city’s municipal building — recently purchased a used truck from another company for $65,000 and put an additional $15,000 into it at no cost to the city.
Each station undertakes its own fundraising, including sub sales, bingo, ticket sales, gun bashes and more. However, Brasile said the pandemic has also affected the department’s ability to hold some of its typical fundraisers.
“Hopefully it gets back to some kind of normalcy where we can start generating more funds,” he said.
The Latrobe VFD brings in around $50,000 during its annual fund drive and evenly distributes funding to its five stations. The department also applies for grants, “But sometimes that’s just not enough,” Brasile said.
Brasile recently applied for a federal grant requesting $547,000 to purchase 75 new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) for the fire department at around $7,500 apiece. He said around 80 current units will reach their 15-year plateau next year.
If the department doesn’t receive the grant, “The city can’t afford to pay that, so that’s going to come out of our relief association and our fire department funds,” Brasile said.
The fire chief is hoping to avoid any consolidations of the department’s five fire stations. He believes that consolidating won’t save the department money since each station pays its own utilities — except the Hook and Ladder Company.
“The thing is, the guys have put their own money into renovating the buildings,” he said. Brasile also said consolidation could limit grant funding the department is eligible for.
At a future voting meeting, council will consider approving:
- Lowest bidder for the 2021 hot mix paving program. Bids open June 10 for paving work on: Derry Street, northbound lanes, to the Derry Township line; Jefferson Street from Chestnut Street to Irving Avenue; Main Street’s intersection with Sylvan Avenue; Alexandria Street from Main to Spring streets; an alley between Unity and Chambers streets, with plans for spalling and patch repairs on Spring Street.
- Ordinance designating 100 feet of the south side of Thompson Street from the intersection of Ligonier Street eastward as on street parking. Gray said this will create four additional spaces at the request of Paul Ciotti, who is opening a coffee and ice cream shop at 512 Ligonier St.
- Amending an ordinance regulating parking of RVs, unattached trailers and boats. The city will also look into language that prohibits the storage of such vehicles and equipment.
- Hold harmless agreement for the firework display for the Fourth of July committee. Gray said more details will be provided at council’s June 14 meeting.
- Memorandum of understanding between the City of Latrobe and Latrobe Police Department to establish positions of sergeant and detective.
- The acquisition of real estate at 29 W. Harrison Avenue Tax Map No. 15-03-15-0-008.
