Latrobe could receive more than $800,000 in federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March.
City Manager Michael Gray on Monday said the city has applied for federal funding through the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Gray is unsure when the city would receive the first of two rounds of funding, but the initial payout would be $419,000.
“The initial step is completed, so we’re just waiting for a response from DCED to see what we have to do next,” Gray said. “We definitely want to put the money back into the economy. It’s going to be a good thing here for the community and surrounding areas.”
The American Rescue Plan has allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities, and local government units to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges. These funds can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
When asked what the city’s biggest priority would be, Gray said that would be up to council to decide collectively.
“But anything that we can put back into infrastructure in the city — whether it’s paving roads, repairing parking lots, major storm sewer systems, repairs to our buildings and maintenance issues … it’s pretty much at the point where once we know what we can use it for, we’ll make it a priority,” he said.
Also on Monday, council hired consultant Fast Attack LLC, to help the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department pinpoint ways to reduce costs, while also recommending opportunities to generate additional revenue. The cost is $75 per hour for the consulting service — with a total cost not to exceed $6,000. The study could take three to six months to complete, Gray said.
Latrobe has also switched its medical insurance broker to Municipal Benefits Service, which includes $60,000 cost savings, or 9%, over 18 months, Gray reported. The city will keep UPMC medical insurance plan for its employees, which Gray said includes “better benefits with dental and vision.”
Council on Monday also approved an ordinance that restricts the parking of recreational vehicles, unattached trailers and boats within city limits.
Such vehicles may be parked for up to 72 hours upon notifying the city or Latrobe police. Out-of-town visitors are allowed to park their RVs immediately in front of the residence of whom they are visiting for up to seven days. Those individuals are required to obtain a permit — for a small administrative fee — from the city and display it on their RVs to inform police and residents that the vehicle is parked legally.
Gray said the penalty for violating this newly-adopted ordinance is $100. Every day thereafter would result in additional fines.
“I know the police are not going to initially issue tickets out; they are going to issue warnings out and advise anyone who’s violating the ordinance to move,” he said.
Also on Monday, council approved:
- Amending an ordinance designating 100 feet of the south side of Thompson Street from the intersection of Ligonier Street eastward as on street parking;
- A memorandum of understanding between Latrobe and the Latrobe Police Department to establish positions of sergeant and detective;
- Hold harmless agreement for the Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration committee to host a fireworks display scheduled for 9:45 p.m. July 3 at Legion-Keener Park;
- Appointing the city secretary and city manager to act as liaison between Berkheimer relative to the collection of taxes for the City of Latrobe;
- Reappointing Jim Burica to the planning commission with a term expiring Jan. 31, 2025;
- The acquisition of real estate at 29 West Harrison Ave. Gray said the property owner has agreed to donate the property to the city instead of complying with a number of ordinance violations. The two-story structure requires demotion, Gray said. “Our plan is just to resell it — either checking with property owners first or putting it on the market for sale and hopefully generate some tax revenue out of it,” he said.
Also discussed at the meeting:
Sleasman said the police department has a medication/pill take-back box in its lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No needles, creams or liquids are accepted.
