It looks like they are teaming up again.
The City of Latrobe at a May 24 special meeting is expected to approve an agreement to join forces with Unity Township in creating a regional recreational partnership.
City Manager Michael Gray announced the news during Monday’s council meeting — a few months after Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission first revealed the plans.
“I’m thrilled, I’m so glad that this thing has come back around. It is the right thing for the community,” said Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford. “I applaud all the parties that have been working together to make this happen.”
The proposed 10-year agreement will reunite Latrobe-GLSD and Unity Township, which have worked as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014, when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
The relationship, which first began with a 10-year intermunicipal pact, ended after persistent disagreements over recreation commission operations.
“I saw it come in, I saw it leave, and now I get to see it come back, and that’s a really gratifying feeling, because we can do a lot more together than you can individually,” Wolford said.
Gray said the Greater Latrobe School Board, Unity Township Supervisors and Youngstown Borough will approve the intergovernmental agreement at their respective upcoming meetings.
Latrobe Solicitor John Greiner said the entities met for a lengthy meeting Friday to discuss the agreement and cover all bylaws.
“It was very productive, and everyone was very cooperative in the process,” Greiner said. “It was very encouraging.”
Gray expects the agreement to be finalized by June 1.
For the past seven years, Latrobe-GLSD has continued to offer recreational programming with limited funding, as the organization was no longer receiving the roughly $162,000 per year that Unity Township’s contributions provided.
The Greensburg YMCA started to provide recreational programming to Unity Township residents in 2015. The contract, which cost the township $50,000 through the first five years, was extended last year at a price tag of $56,700 — but expired in March.
Latrobe and Unity Township officials previously said rejoining forces will make it easier for Greater Latrobe residents who are seeking recreation.
Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik previously said Latrobe and Unity Township residents would pay the same flat fee for recreational programs. Currently, Unity Township residents pay a slightly higher rate than Latrobe residents for such activities.
No financial details regarding the potential partnership were discussed Monday.
