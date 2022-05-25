Latrobe Elks 907 scholarships

The Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 recently awarded two Derry Area High School seniors who attend the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center with $1,000 scholarships. The lodge challenged its members to donate toward the scholarship fund which was first awarded in 2021. This year’s recipients are Emily McMillen, who completed the Digital Media program at the EWCTC, and Jessica Harr, who completed the Allied Health and Health Occupations programs. Lodge Trustee Rick Walthour presented the awards to the recipients May 23 at the Annual EWCTC Banquet held on the campus.

 Submitted photo

