Miss 4th of July 2022 Taylor Myers was crowned Saturday to begin the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration festivities.
Taylor is the daughter of Matthew and Nadine Myers of Derry. She is a recent graduate of Derry Area High School where she was in the top 5% of her class. Taylor will be attending Florida Atlantic University in the fall to study psychology with a pre-law pathway. She aspires to be one of the top-rated family attorneys in our area.
Taylor was selected out of a pool of nine contestants by a panel of four judges including Billie LaRae Owens, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2022; Ali Jones, Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA 2022; Leslie Rossi, Pennsylvania House of Representatives 59th District, and Debbie Franco, a member of the Latrobe Business and Professional Women and a former Miss 4th of July Queen.
The pageant was sponsored by the Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s Club. They will provide Taylor with a $1,000 scholarship and they also provided $500 for crowns, tiaras and sashes for the winners. The first runner-up is Emily Patrick, who is a recent graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She is daughter of Chris and Christy Patrick of Latrobe.
The second runner-up is Lindsey Kerchner, who is a homeschooled junior. She is the daughter of Robert and Jennifer Kerchner of Greensburg.
Miss Congeniality is Ashlynn Wanichko who was voted by her fellow contestants as the most helpful and someone who they would love to be their sister. She is a recent graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and is the daughter of Kelly Wanichko of Latrobe.
Taylor and her court will be at the Patriotic Interfaith Service 3 p.m. June 26 at Bethany United Methodist Church.
