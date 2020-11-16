A Latrobe husband and wife were charged with corruption of minors after state police allege they helped a 17-year-old girl run away from an Adelphoi Village group home and aided her plan to flee the state in September.
State police at Kiski Valley recently filed criminal complaints against Eric Leonard Mallin, 50, and Michele L. Mallin, 48. Preliminary hearing dates have not been set, according to online court records.
According to police, the monthlong investigation was initiated after the girl, who was required by court order to stay at the Adelphoi group home in Derry Township, had second thoughts about absconding and returned to the facility on Sept. 26.
The girl ran away from the group home on Sept. 25 and encountered Michele Mallin as she was leaving the Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Ligonier Street and Route 982 in Latrobe, asking her for help. Mallin drove the girl to a nearby home, according to court documents.
“(The girl) told Mallin she couldn’t go back to Adelphoi,” Tpr. Paige Shreffler wrote in court papers. “Michele Mallin invited her to come with her and she would help.”
The girl allegedly told the Mallins that she had run away from Adelphoi and planned to go to Georgia to meet a girlfriend she had met through social media. At the Mallins’ home, according to court documents, Eric Mallin cut the girls hair “so she couldn’t be recognized.”
The couple is also accused of driving the girl to the Greyhound bus depot at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, where the girl had a prepaid ticket waiting for her for a bus scheduled to depart around midnight on Sept. 27.
According to court documents, police acquired security video from the airport that showed both Mallins in a vehicle with the girl when she picked up her bus ticket on Sept. 26. Police used the video to acquire the vehicle’s license plate number and traced it to the Mallins.
Local authorities notified police in Georgia about the girl’s plans to flee to their area, but the runaway decided to return to the Adelphoi group home around 6 p.m. Sept. 26.
“She returned to the group home wearing different clothes and with all her hair cut off,” Shreffler wrote.
