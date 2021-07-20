A Latrobe couple is now facing drug charges after a police investigation prompted by neighbors who complained to police about increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic to their home in the 200 block of James Street.
City police charged William E. Schall, 34, and Bobbi Rae Ragazzini, 26, Thursday with trafficking cocaine and heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The couple was arrested inside the home without incident after police and the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on the residence.
During that operation, police seized multiple bags of heroin stamped “Punisher,” cocaine, marijuana, four drug scales, glass cocaine smoking pipes, multiple plastic baggies, $200, along with sheets detailing alleged customers who still owed them approximately $900, according to court documents filed by Det. Sgt. Michael Wigand.
Court documents also detailed that police received multiple complaints from neighbors reporting pedestrians and vehicles coming and going from the residence at “all times of the day and night.” Residents also told police they believed there was drug trafficking taking place “because the traffic leaves almost immediately after making contact with the occupants,” Wigand wrote in the report.
In response to the complaints, police put the house under surveillance and conducted what’s called a “trash pull” of three garbage bags the residents of the home had placed along the curb, before executing the warrant.
During the trash pull Thursday, Wigand said officers found and seized 169 used syringes, 140 empty stamp bags of heroin, two stamp bags containing suspected heroin, six “brick” wrappers believed to be used in packaging multiple stamp bags of heroin and several glass pipes used for smoking crack cocaine.
Two other residents in the home related to Schall were not charged.
Schall has faced drug charges in the past. In 2005, he was arrested for drug possession and distribution and in 2007, he was sentenced to a three- to 23-month sentence for delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records.
In 2011, Schall, who once lived in New Alexandria, was sentenced to serve 24 to 42 months in prison after he plead guilty to delivery on a DUI suspended license and delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance. He also has a DUI case pending from an arrest by police in Latrobe on Feb. 22, court records stated.
Ragazzini, meanwhile is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a May 31 arrest by city police, according to court documents.
Both were ordered to be held in the county jail on $100,000 bond each.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.
