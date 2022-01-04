A mayor with five years of experience serving the City of Latrobe took the helm as two new faces joined Latrobe City Council on Monday night, marking the beginning of a new era following the November general election.
Officially sworn into office, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels, a Republican who previously was serving as deputy mayor, took the reigns from former Mayor Rosie Wolford, who decided not to run for a third term last year.
New council members Ann Amatucci and Bridget DiVittis — the two candidates who won the most votes in the council election and who appeared on both the Democratic and Republican ballots — also took the oath of office, joined by incumbent council member James Kelley, a Democrat, during council’s annual reorganization meeting.
Council noted during the meeting that with Bartels taking the lead as mayor, his former council seat is open, and the city is looking for candidates interested in filling the position.
Anyone who wants to put their name up for consideration should send an email or letter of intent. City Manager Michael Gray can be reached at mgray@cityoflatrobe.com, while the mailing address for the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall) is P.O. Box 829, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Council plans to consider all candidates at its agenda prep meeting later this month in the hopes of having a new council member in place in February.
Bartels said that even though last year’s was an odd-year election, it was “still encouraging to see how many people came out and cast their votes and still have faith in the system we have (and) hopefully faith in the council that is up here.”
He thanked Gray and the city’s department heads for their service in spite of a tough situation resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I am encouraged by these things, and I’m excited to serve the city,” he said, adding his appreciation for Wolford’s support and encouragement.
He also pleaded with city residents to come to more council meetings and voice their thoughts and opinions, whatever they may be, and thanked Amatucci and DiVittis for stepping up to the plate.
Bartels and his wife, Melissa, have two children, Nolan and Simon.
Amatucci said she is a lifelong resident of Latrobe and noted that she decided to run for a seat on council because she wanted to give back.
She noted that she has no particular agenda aside from wanting to promote fiscal responsibility and the city’s continued growth as a welcoming place for families.
“I want to do more to invite young families in and to help families who have been here to stay,” she said.
“I want this to continue to be a place where community matters.”
Amatucci and her husband, John, have three children: Vinny, Louie and Gabby.
DiVittis noted that she wants to see more activities and events for families and children.
“I’d like more things for children to do, of all ages,” she said.
She said she also wants the city to support local businesses, “however (it) can.”
DiVittis and her husband Marc have three children: Meghan, Joseph and Catherine.
In other business during the reorganization meeting, council appointed council member Ralph Jenko as the new deputy mayor; Karen Meholic as city secretary; John Greiner (representing law firm Tremba, Kinney, Greiner, & Kerr) as solicitor; and Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as city engineer.
