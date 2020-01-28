Latrobe City Council is set to vote next month on rate hikes for the municipal transfer station on Mission Road.
According to figures provided by city officials, the base service rate for processing municipal waste will increase from $107 per ton to $110.30 per ton, with the minimum charge for loads 200 pounds and over to jump from $12.50 to $14. However, the rate per 20 pounds for loads over 200 pounds and up to 2,000 pounds will dip slightly from $1.075 to $1.07. The Pennsylvania landfill surcharge will remain at $4 per ton.
There also will be an adjustment to the rate per 20 pounds for loads over 2,000 pounds, but city solicitor Zach Kansler said that figure hasn’t been finalized yet.
Other rate changes include: Car tires, from $2 to $3 each; car tires with rims, from $3 to $4 each; light truck tires (16-inch), from $3 to $5 each; light truck tires (16-inch) with rims, from $5 to $6 each, and the appliance charge for Freon removal, from $33 to $35 each. The rate for heavy truck tires (20-inch and up) will remain at $12 each.
The rate changes likely will go into effect next month following council approval.
It’s important to note that this will in no way affect what Latrobe residents pay for their garbage service, as pointed out last month by councilman Ralph Jenko. The rates will impact only services provided at the city-owned transfer station on Mission Road.
Meanwhile, Mark Gera, P.E., president of city engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. — which also serves the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) — provided council with an update on the status of the ongoing water line replacement project in downtown Latrobe.
As reported in the Bulletin on Jan. 22, Gera said project contractor Jet Jack Inc. is moving around to different city streets to try to finish up all the intersections that will be impacted as soon as possible, because of an upcoming Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) improvement project scheduled for nine city intersections downtown. Gera said PennDOT plans to begin work in March, while the water line project is slated to be finished in April.
Council noted that although residents may be frustrated by the water line project’s impact on local traffic and streets, it’s a temporary inconvenience that will lead to a permanent improvement.
Gera also noted that workers are finding that both the City of Latrobe’s and LMA’s maps for utility service lines in the impacted areas are proving to contain many inaccuracies. As the work is completed, Gibson-Thomas is working to update LMA’s maps, and the city’s public works department is updating the city’s maps as much as possible, according to Latrobe Public Works Director Scott Wajdic.
In other business Monday night, Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer Ann Powell reported that the owner of a mobile home on Monroe Street that reportedly is in violation of the city code has been notified of the problem and will have 45 days to correct the issues present.
