Latrobe City Council at its October regular meeting will consider approving a date to issue bills to Latrobe property owners for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program.
Council on Monday proposed amending a section of the city’s stormwater system program code ordinance which would set the date for bills to be invoiced Jan. 1, with annual payments due Feb. 15. Council has held off on collecting stormwater management fees from Latrobe property owners since the outset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Council member Ralph Jenko expressed concern with the six-week payment window, citing this as a new, burdensome fee for residents amid the holiday season.
“I’m a little concerned with the six weeks for a bill that no one has yet seen, not just households, but also businesses,” he said. “I’d like to see a longer period for that bill to be paid.” He proposed a 3-4 month period for residents to make their payment upon being billed, at least in 2021.
Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray said he will take Jenko’s request into consideration.
“I’m going to take a look at extending that to give people a little bit of added time to pay the fee,” Gray said.
When council initially approved the program, prior to the pandemic, billing was set to take place in May of each year, Gray explained.
“The biggest problem is, we have to move along with this,” he said.
Council in December passed an ordinance establishing the parameters of the city’s MS4 program, which carries an annual fee of $90 per equivalent residential unit.
As previously reported in the Bulletin, under the new MS4 program, every property owner in Latrobe — residential, commercial and industrial, taxable and tax-exempt alike — will be required to pay a fee to help cover $1 million of the projected $2-million cost over five years to comply with the federal mandate.
The mandate requires the city to reduce sediment pollution in stormwater runoff by 10% every year for five years.
“We are already behind 30%,” Gray said, adding that the plan has been in place since 2018.
That 10% reduction must be achieved using what are known as best management practices (BMPs), which can be broken down into two types: Structural, such as the installation of stormwater control systems like rain gardens and detention ponds, and non-structural, which refers to things like street sweeping and cleaning and maintenance of existing stormwater control systems.
City officials previously said the estimated $2-million cost to meet the five-year reduction goal will essentially be split into two parts, with the city covering half the cost mostly through non-structural means like street sweeping, and the other half being passed on to property owners in the form of the annual fee. Per year, the fee is expected to raise approximately $200,000, and that money has to be set aside and used strictly for items related to meeting the MS4 requirements.
City officials previously said Latrobe’s MS4 program would include a credit system through which property owners could lower their fee, if they make certain changes to their properties to reduce the amount of runoff or pollution they contribute to Latrobe’s stormwater system. Gray on Monday said factors such as water quality and peak flow as well as planting trees or utilizing rain barrels would qualify for the credit system.
“Last year I put together a credit manual trying to help out everyone because the end result is not about the money that we need for the program… it’s that we need to reduce sediment and the pollutants that go into our creeks,” he said.
In April, council tabbed Ann Powell, the city’s zoning and code enforcement officer, to manage the new stormwater department at no additional compensation at her current wage until a replacement is found.
Council next month will consider approving a cooperation agreement with Derry Borough to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities.
“This way we might be able to get a better-qualified individual, or someone who is interested with more hours,” Gray said.
Gray said the city is looking to hire someone to fill the position for 3-4 days per week, while Derry Borough is seeking a candidate who can work 36 hours per month, borough officials previously said.
If council in October approves the agreement, Gray said he will provide Derry Borough with a copy for their consideration. If Derry Borough Council finds it acceptable, Gray said he will begin advertising for the position “as soon as possible.”
“The biggest reason is, Ann Powell is moving into the stormwater management program… she’s going to have a lot of work to do,” Gray said.
Derry Borough Council on Aug. 11 tabled discussing a proposed amendment to an existing ordinance that prohibits residents from raising chickens within borough limits until it finds a borough zoning and code enforcement officer. Gray said the two municipalities would conduct a joint interview to select a candidate for the position.
Council next month will also consider amending a portion of an ordinance pertaining to rules and regulations at Latrobe-GLSD parks.
The current ordinance prohibits anyone from removing or disturbing the nest of any wild or domestic animal, with the change adding “unless directed by the (park) director.”
“The problem is, say you have a bees’ nest. Then, even if the director went down and had that removed because it was a problem, by ordinance he couldn’t do it,” Gray said.
Latrobe-GLSD director Craig Shevchik provided Gray a list of park and path rules — of which parks and recreation staff are responsible for enforcing — which prohibit loitering (public must be engaged in recreational activities), smoking or vaping, glass bottles, feeding wildlife, metal detecting or geocaching, hitting golf balls, excessively loud or offensive profanity and music, or parking vehicles overnight.
Officials said Latrobe-GLSD will advertise these rules online and through improved signage at city parks.
At next month’s meeting, council will also consider approving:
- A request for a state Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for upgrades to Jefferson and Alexandria Street railroad underpasses;
- Extending the city’s emergency declaration until its November meeting;
- Adopting the stormwater management ordinance as part of Westmoreland County Integrated Water Resource Plan of 2020, and to repeal two articles relating to storm and surface water ordinance since it’s going to be replaced with the county’s new model ordinance;
- An agreement between the city and Mutual Aid for custodial blood draws;
- Authorizing Latrobe Public Works Director Scott Wajdic to seek, advertise and solicit bids for the purchase of a new excavator;
- An ordinance approving the use of a telecommunication device, which could allow council members to continue to participate in meetings remotely.
