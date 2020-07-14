Latrobe City Council approved a motion authorizing solicitor John Greiner to prepare an amendment to an existing ordinance relating to rules at city parks.
The Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission last Thursday discussed amendments to the city’s ordinance regarding rules for Latrobe-GLSD parks and trails prior to submitting proposed amendments to council.
Additions to the existing ordinance being proposed include bans on open fires, glass bottles, feeding wildlife and parking on the grass.
Council member Jim Kelley expressed concern with some of the proposed amendments, including ones related to loitering and noise complaints.
“I think before we pass this ordinance, we need to take a hard look at these rules,” Kelley said.
Latrobe police chief John Sleasman on Monday said officers have picked up extra patrols at Legion-Keener Park in recent weeks.
Last month, city officials made it clear that no pets were permitted at Legion-Keener, after weeks of discussion regarding the enforcement of a long-established ordinance prohibiting pets at the park.
The ordinance provides that Latrobe-GLSD staff and the Latrobe Police Department are responsible for enforcing the ordinance — which also prohibits alcohol and smoking. City police are solely able to issue citations, while the parks and recreation commission may eject offenders from the park, or deny them permits to use park facilities.
Council will discuss the proposed amendments at its July 27 agenda meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.