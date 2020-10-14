City of Latrobe officials are seeking grant funding to provide its police department with body-worn cameras.
Council at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Michael Gray to apply for a $33,530 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to purchase roughly 14 body-worn cameras.
“Most importantly, the grant is going to give safety for the officers and for the public,” Gray said.
“It’s a very essential tool for the police. Most police departments have body-worn cameras, and this would outfit all the police officers with the cameras and equipment needed.”
The police department currently has just one body-worn camera that is used by its K-9 officer.
The amount requested through the 50% matching grant has been included in the 2021 draft budget — which, Gray said following Tuesday’s meeting, shows no tax increase “at this point.”
Also on Tuesday, Police Chief John Sleasman said the police department received a roughly $24,000 donation from an anonymous Latrobe business owner.
“They wanted to do something for us. We gave them a few options,” Sleasman said.
The anonymous donor chose to purchase 15 new tasers, including holsters, batteries and training for Latrobe’s police officers.
The Living Hope Church in Whitney also donated between $6,000 and $7,000, Sleasman said, for Dolan Consulting Group to provide a day of police training for Latrobe’s department.
Council on Tuesday also approved for Gray to submit an application for a Westmoreland Cares Municipal Support Grant. According to the county’s website, funding can be used to reimburse municipalities for a purchase of goods or services as a direct response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Gray said he didn’t know “at this point” how much funding Latrobe will apply for, adding that the city has “only incurred a couple thousand dollars” in related coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE).
He said once officials look at the police department’s payroll expenses, the city will have a better idea of how much reimbursement to ask the county for.
In other business, council approved the request for a grant through the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund for the rehabilitation of Jefferson and Alexandria streets underpasses which run beneath the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks. Gray said the city will likely apply for around $200,000 through the grant, which includes a local match.
Council previously applied for funding to improve three city underpasses, but was only allotted enough to revamp the Ligonier Street underpass. That project began in September and includes sidewalk repairs with handicap-accessible curb ramps, new lighting, and sandblasting and painting the steel structures beneath the bridge.
Gray said on Tuesday that the Ligonier Street underpass project has stalled pending Norfolk Southern approval to proceed with plans.
Council also voted to amend a section of the city’s stormwater system program code ordinance, setting a date for when Latrobe property owners will be billed for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program.
Officials approved to annually send residents invoices the first week of January, with a March 31 due date. Council initially proposed a Feb. 15 due date, but officials decided to extend the payment window to give residents more time to pay the fee amid the holiday season and to potentially utilize tax returns.
Council has held off on collecting stormwater management fees from Latrobe property owners since the outset of the pandemic. In December, council passed an ordinance establishing the parameters of the city’s MS4 program, which carries an annual fee of $90 per equivalent residential unit.
Also on Tuesday, council:
- Discussed the city’s trick or treat, which will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. The annual Halloween Parade will not be held this year. The city is recommending that residents follow all Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Mayor Rosie Wolford said residents who wish not to participate should keep their door shut and porch light off during trick or treat hours;
- Approved continuing the city’s declaration of emergency through Nov. 9;
- Approved to accept the DeBlasio & DeBlasio Associates audit for 2019. Gray said there were “no findings in the audit ... just some recommendations based on procedures and policies;”
- Voted to amend a portion of an ordinance pertaining to rules and regulations at Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation parks. The ordinance previously prohibited anyone from removing or disturbing the nest of any wild or domestic animal, and the change added the phrasing “unless directed by the (park) director.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.