A state grant could help Latrobe update one of the city’s oldest traffic signal intersections.
Council at a future voting meeting will consider approving a motion authorizing Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. to complete a grant application for PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) program to replace traffic signals at the intersection of Ligonier Street and Avenue D.
“This is one of the oldest intersections now that we have that has a traffic signal,” said City Manager Michael Gray.
The project would also include updated crosswalks in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Gray said the project would be fully funded through the ARLE grant. A cost estimate was not available at this time, Gray added.
The city also applied for ARLE funding last year to update the intersection of Ligonier Street and Avenue D but was denied.
“Unfortunately, I think with (COVID-19), we got denied funding for this,” Gray said.
The city, however, did receive $122,000 through ARLE in 2019 for a project aimed to install solar-powered flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School — with no local match and at no cost to the district.
Last month, council awarded a roughly $127,000 contract to low-bidder Prospect-based Bronder Technical Services to complete this project. However, Gray on Monday said that the contract came back under $127,000.
“We’re not going to go over budgetary amount,” Gray said.
Officials in nearby Unity Township are also planning on applying for ARLE funding to make safety improvements at the intersection of Route 30 and the Wimmerton neighborhood.
Township engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. previously said the upgrades would be similar to an existing highway barrier outside the Charter Oak neighborhood, where motorists are unable to make a left out of the development onto Route 30 West toward Greensburg.
If the improvements are made, Schmitt said motorists traveling on Route 30 East toward Wimmerton will still have the option of making the left turn from the highway into the development. But he noted that “it’s our intention that if anybody wants to go to Latrobe (from Wimmerton), they will go down past the Green Meadows nursing home (via Brouwers Drive) and go out at St. Vincent Lake.”
Schmitt said the yield sign going out of the Wimmerton development will still be in place if roadway improvements are made at the site.
According to state officials, the ARLE program “aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.”
Grant funding through the program is supplied by fines from red light violations at 31 intersections in Philadelphia. State law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Projects are selected by a committee, and selections were based on criteria such as safety benefits and effectiveness, cost and local and regional impact.
Since 2010, the ARLE program has provided $99.79 million in funding for more than 470 projects throughout the state.
Also on Monday, council discussed a potential ordinance approving an easement for the construction of steps at 323 Spring Street. The resident who lives there requested to install wooden steps on the city’s right of way.
“We have a 50-foot right of way on Spring Street,” Gray said. “Steps would encroach into the right of way by 39 inches.”
Gray said the sidewalk is 9 feet wide, and the steps would allow for 5 feet 9 inches to meet ADA requirements. He said three other residents on Spring Street have steps which also encroach the city’s right of way, so the city would not have an issue approving this ordinance at a future voting meeting.
Also at a future voting meeting, council will consider:
- Approving handicap parking space at 114 Wagner Street.
- Resolution approving the lowest bid for the repair and replacement of a stormwater pipe on Jefferson Street. Gray said flooding has been an issue during periods of heavy rainfall at that location. After flooding is addressed, Gray said Latrobe would consider installing DEP-approved “baskets” inside the catch basins to collect sediment at various locations around the city.
- Resolution approving the preliminary and construction engineer service agreement with Norfolk Southern for the Ligonier Street underpass rehabilitation project.
The rail company had previously raised questions with Latrobe regarding ownership of the sidewalks underneath the underpass. Gray said the city is working with Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey’s office to reach an agreement with Norfolk Southern.
Gray said the city is at a “critical time period” in which it needs to make a decision regarding moving forward with the project.
In October, council approved the request for a grant through the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund for the rehabilitation of Jefferson and Alexandria streets underpasses. Council previously applied for funding to improve three city underpasses, but was only allotted enough to improve the Ligonier Street underpass.
That project — which is currently halted — began in September and includes sidewalk repairs with handicap-accessible curb ramps, new lighting, and sandblasting and painting the steel structures beneath the bridge.
