Latrobe City Council on Monday night voted to authorize City Manager Michael Gray to advertise and seek bid proposals for the purchase and installation of video conferencing equipment in council’s chambers at the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall).
The equipment will enable members of council and the public to more easily participate in meetings remotely.
Gray said the current setup in council’s chambers enable people to attend virtually, but the audio quality is bad and it’s difficult to hear what is being said.
“Ever since COVID, the need for virtual meetings has increased tremendously,” he said.
Council has long lamented the sparse public attendance at its meetings, an issue made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our need is to have an adequate system so we can have better participation by members of the public,” Gray said.
He noted that in addition to being useful for remote participation in council meetings, the new equipment also will make it easier for the city’s leaders to host virtual meetings with governing bodies from the county and other municipalities, as well as entities that work for and with the city, like its engineering firm.
“I think this is a really good move,” said council member Ralph Jenko.
“By having a better system, more remote people can see what’s going on with city council and get involved with the city.”
Council member James Kelley echoed those sentiments.
“I think this brings us into the 21st century when it comes to meetings. I think we will be a leader in the county when it comes to this.”
Last month, council voted to approve a new telecommunication device ordinance that lays down the rules regarding council members’ ability to participate in meetings remotely.
Gray previously explained that, except in the case of emergencies or illness, council members are only permitted to miss physical attendance at up to three meetings before council is authorized to hand out punishment — although the specifics are to be decided by council on a case-by–case basis.
In other business:
- Council voted to grant Public Works Director Scott Wajdic authority to seek proposals for the purchase of a utility bucket truck. The cost estimate for the truck is around $90,000, according to Gray.
- City engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. was authorized to advertise for bids for furnishing equipment and an operator at an hourly rate for storm sewer and electrical repairs.
- Council approved several other items, including an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Latrobe and the Greater Latrobe School District for the purchase of road salt; an amendment to the city’s safety policy handbook to include motor vehicle record and driver evaluation; appointing new Mayor Eric Bartels to the Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission; and reappointing Ellen Keefe to the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.