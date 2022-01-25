When Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels took up his post earlier this month following his victory in last November’s general election, it left an empty seat on council, as he had already been serving as a councilman.
Now it’s up to Latrobe City Council to select someone to fill that spot, and council has a choice between two individuals following an earlier call for applicants.
The first is Tom Long Jr., a longtime member of the Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation Commission who currently serves as its chairman. He is slated to be reappointed to the commission for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2025, at council’s next regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 14.
The other is William Yuhaniak, who was in the running for a seat on council in the general election but fell short with 758 votes (22.4%), just behind current councilman James Kelley, who got 779 votes (23%). Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray said Yuhaniak is a member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).
Council currently hopes to hear from both of the candidates at its February meeting, so that it can select its newest member. The term for the new member would expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Other items on council’s agenda for next month’s meeting include:
• Approving George C. Reese Construction of Greensburg as the lowest bidder for the replacement of the dumpster pads at the Latrobe transfer station. The contract price is $18,000, and the city plans to cover the cost of $7,000 in materials, so the total price of the project is estimated at $25,000;
• Awarding a contract to the lowest bidder for the installation of videoconferencing equipment in council’s chambers. Gray said the lowest bidder appears to be Premiere Audio Video Services of Greensburg. The contract price is estimated at $21,000;
• Authorizing Director of Stormwater Management Ann Powell to advertise and seek bids for the purchase of a stormwater camera system for inspecting stormwater pipes. The cost is estimated at $35,000;
• Reappointing councilwoman Ann Amatucci to the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board of Directors for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2027, and Thomas Sylvester to the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2027;
• Assigning council members to committees, including: Bartels, Ralph Jenko and Kelley, finance committee; Kelley and Robert “Stuffy” Forish, public safety; Forish and Bridget DiVittis, public works; Bartels and Jenko, personnel; Amatucci and whoever is selected as council’s new member, events; Bartels and DiVittis, GLSD Student Showcase; and DiVittis, library.
Gray reported that himself, Bartels, Jenko, Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile and a representative from each of the city’s five fire companies will be meeting soon to further discuss a recent proposal to consolidate some of the city’s fire stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.