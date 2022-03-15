The Latrobe Fire Police will now be known as the Auxiliary Police and will operate under the supervision of the chief of the Latrobe Police Department, after Latrobe City Council voted Monday night to amend the city code to adopt the changes.
“Oversight of the members of the Auxiliary Police will be invested in the chief of police, and he will have the authority to supervise all of their functions,” including their fundraising and expenses, said Solicitor John Greiner.
The Auxiliary Police primarily will assist with traffic control for school crossings, emergency response scenes, special events and other things that council may approve from time to time, he explained.
Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman told council that “nothing will change” regarding the operation of the former Fire Police, except that they likely will get new patches for their uniforms designating them as members of the Auxiliary Police.
“Everything will stay the same,” he said.
He noted that there are currently three members of the Auxiliary Police force, and that the group potentially could use one more member if anyone is interested in applying for the position. Sleasman can be reached at the police station via phone at 724-537-5526 or via email at lpd@cityoflatrobe.org.
Meanwhile, council tabled a proposal to rescind several sections of the city code dealing with bicycles and skateboards, as some additional changes will be up for consideration next month regarding regulations for electric bikes, scooters and similar vehicles, and city officials plan to consider all of the changes at once.
The need to rescind the sections of the code in question arose after a viral social media post revealed that a longstanding — but no longer enforced — rule indicates that registration is required for bicycles in the city.
City officials previously have said that rule hasn’t been enforced for many years, and reiterated that point Monday night.
Councilman James Kelley noted that the part of the code that prohibits the use of bicycles and skateboards on sidewalks will remain in effect.
Other items approved by council Monday include:
• Authorizing city engineer Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to advertise and seek bids for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and improvements to Courtyard Plaza at the downtown parking garage, for parking garage repairs, and for the 2022 hot mix paving project. Latrobe Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said the city has a list of paving projects it is eyeing for this year but he didn’t have it immediately available, and he noted that it could change by the time the city’s paving project gets underway;
• An application for a statewide Local Share Assessment Grant for the replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Ligonier Street and Avenue D — believed to be the oldest traffic signal in the city;
• An agreement with Ligonier Construction Co. of Ligonier Township, the lowest bidder, for compactor repairs at the Latrobe Transfer Station. Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray could not immediately be reached after council’s regular meeting for confirmation of the contract amount prior to press time Monday night;
• Awarding a contract to Schultheis Electric Inc. of Latrobe as the lowest bidder for electrical services on an as-needed basis at an hourly rate for 2022. Gray said the rate changes depending on the work performed, and that this doesn’t exempt the city from seeking bids for large electrical projects that go over the threshold for bidding requirements;
• Rejecting bids for the furnishing of equipment and an operator at an hourly rate for 2022.
In other business:
• Council discussed the need for repairs to the railroad crossing on Lloyd Avenue/Route 981, south of the city. Gray and Wajdic said that the right of way belongs to Norfolk Southern, and that the city has reached out repeatedly in the past to request that the company address the issue, but the city has ended up having to arrange to do some temporary patching on its own to address the problem. Wajdic said there’s an official the city has been working with recently on a project involving railroad underpasses and that the city could perhaps try reaching out to him for assistance getting the company to make some more permanent repairs.
• Gray reported that he’s going to be busy in the coming month putting together a project and expense report related to the city’s use of COVID-19 relief funding, and that the state recently conducted an audit for a grant used for work on the railroad underpass project and the city is now in the clear to apply for a 70% reimbursement for the funds it spent on the work, as the grant only required a 30% match.
• Sleasman said that the recent audit of the Latrobe Police Department’s Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN) terminal was “absolutely flawless,” for which he credited Community Service Officer Beth Straka, noting her impeccable record-keeping. He also reminded residents that the police department has a drug take-back box available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the police station, located adjacent to City Hall on Jefferson Street, where anyone can deposit unused, expired or unwanted medications.
• Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile reported that the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department responded to 64 calls this past month, including one call for a tree which fell over and destroyed the new shed recently installed at Legion-Keener Park to store equipment for the Latrobe Little League. He also reminded residents that since daylight saving time began at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, now is a good time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure that they are working properly. He noted that smoke alarms should only be used for 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms for five years, after which they should be replaced.
• Wajdic reported that the public works department has been busy dealing with snow removal and salting roads in the past month, as well as patching holes that have been popping up following the usual winter wear and tear on city streets. He said a row of parking meters that were removed at Adams Memorial Library to make way for some sidewalk work likely will be reinstalled by the end of the week, and the street sweeper probably will be making its rounds from Wednesday to Friday, cleaning up the town. Wajdic noted that the city posts the street sweeper schedule on Facebook and on the city website when it becomes available, and council briefly discussed alternative methods of letting the public know in advance, with one possibility being an automated messaging service. Meanwhile, holiday banners recently were removed around town and will be replaced with the other banners that take their place for most of the year, Wajdic noted.
• Code Enforcement Officer Shannon Cypher Hart reminded residents that with the weather warming up and many people looking forward to using fire pits, it’s important to note that the city has an ordinance requiring permits for their use.
• Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels said he recently attended two ribbon-cutting events for new businesses on Jefferson Street and that it is “nice to see people are still excited to come into the downtown and open up new businesses.”
