Revisions to the city's ordinance governing bicycles, skateboards and other micromobility devices were approved Monday by Latrobe City Council, but the revised ordinance will not include a section governing the use of motorized wheelchairs.
Solicitor John Greiner explained that motorized wheelchairs were excluded because according to state motor vehicle code, motorized or electronic wheelchairs are considered just like pedestrians, so it isn't necessary for the ordinance to cover them.
In addition, the amendments rescind parts of the ordinance that deal with the licensing and inspection of bicycles, an outdated portion of the ordinance, that hadn't been enforced in many years.
Ralph Jenko initially questioned the elimination and just asked if basically, "wherever a pedestrian can go, a motorized wheelchair can go?" Greiner confirmed that was true.
While drafting the amendments, Greiner used PennDOT's guidelines for the devices as a guide, which will allow for updating the ordinance whenever PennDOT updates their guidelines.
"The only problem we would encounter is if it's a new device that hasn't been defined," said Greiner, who said the city will just need to make sure it keeps up with the times.
In addition to the bicycle ordinance, city council also approved the updating and modernizing of another ordinance, which makes it illegal to have a curfew in the city unless an emergency has been declared by federal, state or local authorities.
In other business, city council approved a:
- Contract with Butz as the lowest bidder with a bid of $189,270 for work in the Courtyard Plaza and Parking Garage ADA ramps;
- First amendment to 2016 Consent Order and Agreement for the Latrobe Municipal Authority;
- Subdivision request by CBC Latrobe Acquisition, LLC (City Brewing) for the purpose of refinancing debt, as recommended by the planning commission;
- Contract with MTECH as lowest bidder for the stormwater camera system unit, including training.
In other business, city council approved the appointment of Terry Carcella as the city's new code/zoning officer.
A highly qualified candidate with municipal experience in Ligonier and other areas, according to Mayor Eric Bartels, Carcella is going to make a great addition to the city.
At the meeting, Carcella said he's looking forward to getting started.
"I'm going to do the best I can to continue to make Latrobe a great place to live and work," said Carcella.
Police Chief John Sleasman also announced that the police department's partnership with Buchanan Tax Service last Saturday was a huge success. The police department was able to process 300 applications to replace illegible license plates and collected over 200 lbs. of medications during the event.
Latrobe City Council will meet again Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.
