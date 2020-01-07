Customers at the Latrobe transfer station could be paying higher prices soon after Latrobe City Council voted Monday night to authorize the city’s solicitor to advertise impending rate increases.
Latrobe City Manager John Antinori said he will provide details on the rate increases to the Bulletin, but they were not available prior to press time today. He said the increases were small, around $1 or so in most cases.
Attorney John Greiner, who was acting as the city’s solicitor Monday night in the absence of solicitor Zachary Kansler, said the hikes would impact municipal waste disposal, appliance disposal and the disposal of tires.
It’s important to note, however, that this will in no way affect what Latrobe residents pay for their garbage service, as pointed out by councilman Ralph Jenko. The rates will impact only services provided at the city-owned transfer station on Mission Road.
Antinori said the rate hikes will help “fund some modernization of the facility.”
“We’ll continue to provide cost-effective service for the community,” he said.
After the increases are advertised, they will be put up for final approval by council. Antinori said they likely won’t go into effect until sometime in February.
Council also voted Monday night to reorganize for 2020, reappointing councilman Gerald Baldonieri as deputy mayor; Roxanne Shadron as city secretary; Tremba, Kinney, Greiner & Kerr LLC as city solicitor, and Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as city engineer. Other current council members include Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford, Robert “Stuffy” Forish, James Kelley, Christine Weller, Ralph Jenko and Eric Bartels.
In other business, council approved:
• A temporary easement agreement with Westmoreland County related to the county’s plan to eventually rehabilitate the Brewery Bridge, located on Ligonier Street near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery;
• A resolution ratifying the appointment of Scott Wajdic as the city’s new public works director following the recent resignation of former director Michael Gray for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Wajdic reported that the public works department recently brought in a contractor to help with tire disposal because of an overwhelming volume of tires.
He also noted that crews have gone out a few times recently to salt roads but no plowing has been needed yet this winter.
Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman reported that the recent annual Shop with a Cop event held in Westmoreland County involved 45 children and more than 50 police officers. The children were each provided with up to $100 to spend on toys while shopping with an officer, and they also received other gifts donated by local families and a brunch at Latrobe Country Club as part of the program.
Sleasman said that even though December was a slow month for the police department, he was “extremely proud” of the impact of Shop with a Cop.
Carl “Skip” Bollinger, treasurer of the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) board of directors, issued a reminder to residents that if they provide their phone numbers to LMA, they can receive notifications for service interruptions and other information via robocalls. Residents can contact the LMA offices at 724-537-3378 for more information.
