Delivering an early Christmas present for residents, Latrobe City Council on Monday night approved a $6.77-million budget that holds fast to council’s promise not to increase taxes in 2022.
The city’s property tax rate will remain at 21.5 mills.
Next year’s spending plan closely mirrors the 2021 budget — which also did not include a tax hike — and projects no significant loss of revenue due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to budget figures provided by Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray, the 2022 plan includes approximately $409,779 in state and local recovery funds.
Expenditures are expected to remain mostly in line with this year’s totals, with the exception of decreases in the costs for employee benefits ($71,684), parks and recreation ($22,818) and stormwater management ($54,354).
The budget includes a 3-percent pay increase for all non-union employees, including department heads and duty drivers for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department (VFD).
The 2022 capital fund budget sits at $908,814, which includes a $434,000 transfer related to bond refinancing, $380,000 in state and local pandemic recovery funds and $94,814 taken from the general fund.
The city is slated to receive $270,000 in Liquid Fuels funding, in addition to $300,000 carried over from 2021. Those amounts typically are used to help fund paving projects, but next year’s Liquid Fuels budget also includes the purchase of a Ford F-550 utility bucket truck to replace a 2004 truck.
Council also authorized a new three-year contract with Gray, whose current contract was set to expire early next year. His annual salary is set at $75,000.
In other business, council approved:
- The purchase and installation of surveillance camera equipment in the downtown business district and at the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall). Gray previously explained that the camera upgrades carry a total cost of $58,455, which includes the city’s obligation of $28,215. The project is being spearheaded by the Latrobe Foundation, he said;
- Rescinding Ordinance Chapter 166 Zoning Articles III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII and XII, and replacing them with amended versions of those sections, which includes modifications to items tied to signage, parking, setbacks and more, coinciding with the city’s comprehensive plan. Council also was set to approve a deal with Westmoreland County Planning and Development for the implementation and design of a digital zoning map, but that measure was tabled at Gray’s request while the legal agreement receives further review;
- A telecommunication device ordinance will lays down the rules regarding council members’ ability to participate in meetings remotely. Gray explained that, except in the case of emergencies or illness, council members are only permitted to miss physical attendance at up to three meetings before council is authorized to hand out punishment — although the specifics are to be decided by council on a case-by–case basis;
- Amending Ordinance Chapter 256-53 to include all the parking changes approved throughout the past year. The changes are passed by resolution each month and then at the end of the year they are all codified in the ordinance in a catch-all amendment;
- he meeting schedule for council for next year.
Meanwhile, Gray reported that there currently is a discrepancy related to the salaries paid to council members.
According to the city code, members of council are to be paid $1,500 annually, but currently they are only receiving $1,000 each year.
Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford explained that council members voluntarily agreed to the pay cut several years ago when the city had to make some across-the-board staffing cuts to reduce costs, as council felt it was only right that its members shoulder some of the burden.
Council members present on Monday night seemed in agreement that they would prefer to amend the amount in the code to $1,000 permanently, rather than get a pay bump.
