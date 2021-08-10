The regular meeting of Latrobe City Council scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, because council lacked a quorum to conduct its meeting Monday, according to Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray.
Council meetings are normally held on the second Monday every month in council’s chambers on the second floor of the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall).
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, council has been offering residents the option of attending meetings virtually. Details are posted to the City of Latrobe Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-City-of-Latrobe-1525104364448307 prior to each meeting.
The Aug. 23 meeting will include voting on August agenda items and a review of the agenda for September’s regular meeting.
The August agenda tentatively includes voting on several measures, including: Authorization for the city’s applications for the demolition of three houses through the Westmoreland County Demolition Program; amending the 2021 budget to include $409,779.79 in COVID-19 relief funding; seeking bids for the paving of an alley located behind W. Harrison Avenue; adding on-street permit parking on a 100-foot section of the north side of Thompson Street, from Ligonier Street eastward; designation of a handicapped parking space on Oak Street; and approval of the city’s safety policy handbook.
