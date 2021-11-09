In what could be the first of many changes to come in the city’s fire department, Latrobe City Council decided to change not only the qualifications for the position of fire chief, but also the way the fire chief is appointed.
Council voted unanimously at Monday’s regular meeting to amend the city code that sets those qualifications and procedures for appointing the fire chief.
Although a recently completed sustainability report, compiled by FastAttack Fire Services Training and Consulting, suggested a number of changes in the fire department, this action is more about having the fire chief position come more in line with the manner in which other department heads are appointed by council.
Currently, when a vacancy occurs, the fire department holds an election and the candidate is recommended to the city manager for council to vote on. Under the amended code, when a vacancy occurs — through resignation or retirement — the city manager would recommend an interim chief until a complete candidate selection process can be completed.
It’s the procedure that is currently used for all other department heads within the city.
“This is a department head we’re talking about,” said councilman James Kelley. “We appoint department heads.”
Kelley went on to say that this will eliminate the possibility of a “popularity contest.”
Council member Ralph Jenko reminded council that the report should be reviewed by council and leaders in the fire department to determine what works for Latrobe and its fire companies.
“It’s shouldn’t be treated as a punch list,” said Jenko.
Mayor Rosie Wolford agreed, but said that report shouldn’t preclude council from acting on the resolution.
City Manager Michael Gray said that he intended to suggest a new committee be formed made up of several members of council, several firefighters and Gray to review the report and its recommendations.
Wolford suggested that the formation of a committee be delayed until January when the new mayor and council members will be seated.
In other business, council also unanimously approved a resolution granting a variance to allow small recreational fires on the property owned by Paul Ciotti at 512 Ligonier St. in the city.
Currently, recreational fires are permitted on residential properties, but not commercial properties, which is why Ciotti was requesting the variance. Ciotti owns 512 Coffee and Ice Cream.
According to Kelley, the business will be permitted with a number of restrictions, including that the fire be attended at all times and only by the owner or employees of the business, that the fire be covered with a screen at all times, and that the city be included on the business’ insurance rider.
In other business, council:
- Approved tax appeal settlements for tax map Nos. 15-03-09-0-104 and 15-03-11-0-196;
- Approved to withdrawal of appeal of the tax exempt status determination for The Cabaret Theatre;
- A draft version of a telecommunication device resolution allowing voting remotely for council members and department heads was tabled Monday. It will be discussed by council and most likely voted on at the December meeting;
- Gray said council will discuss the draft of the borough’s 2022 spending plan during the Nov. 22 agenda meeting in anticipation of approving a final budget in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.