Not ready to burden Latrobe property owners with another bill during the uncertain economic climate ushered in by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced many area employers to shut down, Latrobe City Council at a special meeting Monday opted to hold off on approving an ordinance that would create a department devoted to billing for stormwater management measures.
Council in December passed an ordinance establishing the parameters of the city’s new Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program, which carries an annual fee of roughly $80 per residential unit. At Monday’s special meeting, council was expected to vote on a separate ordinance that would establish a stormwater department responsible for billing property owners for the MS4 program and create a stormwater director position to oversee the new department.
As previously reported in the Bulletin, under the new MS4 program, every property owner in Latrobe — residential, commercial and industrial, taxable and tax-exempt alike — will be required to pay a fee to help cover $1 million of the projected $2-million cost over five years to comply with the federal mandate.
The mandate requires the city to reduce sediment pollution in stormwater runoff by 10% every year for five years. That 10% reduction must be achieved using what are known as best management practices (BMPs), which can be broken down into two types: Structural, such as the installation of stormwater control systems like rain gardens and detention ponds, and non-structural, which refers to things like street sweeping and cleaning and maintenance of existing stormwater control systems.
City officials previously said the estimated $2-million cost to meet the five-year reduction goal will essentially be split into two parts, with the city covering half the cost mostly through non-structural means like street sweeping, and the other half being passed on to property owners in the form of the annual fee. Per year, the fee is expected to raise approximately $200,000, and that money has to be set aside and used strictly for items related to meeting the MS4 requirements.
Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, councilman Ralph Jenko on Monday said he was opposed to taking action on MS4-related items at a time when many in the city are facing uncertainties about their jobs and are unable to work because of state-mandated business closures.
“Given the circumstances in our environment, the last thing I will do is vote to add a fee to our residents for this year,” Jenko said. “I see no reason on moving forward at this time until we can understand more clearly what our environment is and is going to be over the next few months.”
Councilman Eric Bartels agreed that it might be best to delay voting on the MS4-related items, especially when “so many people’s jobs are up in the air and on hold,” because of coronavirus concerns.
Mayor Rosie Wolford and councilman Jim Kelley suggested council could still approve the items related to the MS4 program, like establishing a stormwater department and a stormwater director position, with amendments that put off collection of any MS4 fees until authorized by a future council vote.
“That rhetoric sounds like everything is going to be normal next week. That is not true,” Jenko said. “It’s just not going to be the same. We are in a new world. MS4 is so far down on the priority list of our residents compared to finding money when they’re unemployed to pay for rent and food for their families. I don’t care about the fees. I don’t want to move forward with anything with this until we better understand what our environment is.
“We certainly don’t want to go forward and create any type of new structure or environment that’s going to add costs to the community, because our community is not going to be able to pay the taxes and fees we currently impose on them over the next few months. I just can’t see it. There’s no reason to rush and do anything with this at this time.”
Council voted to table consideration of the ordinance to create the stormwater department and its director position, appointing a stormwater director and approving a contract for software that would be used to prepare and distribute the MS4 bills to property owners. All three votes to table passed 6-1, with councilman Robert Forish opposed.
“This is a program we started and we need to keep on track with this,” Forish said. “This is not the end of the world. Things are going to go on. They’re still going to make us do this (MS4 program) no matter what.”
Council did unanimously vote to extend the declaration of a state of emergency in Latrobe until its next regular meeting.
Wolford declared a state of emergency on March 14 and council at a special meeting March 16 ratified that declaration. Council was required to extend the declaration of a state of emergency, as it had stretched beyond seven days. The approval at Monday’s special meeting extended the declaration through the date of council’s next regular meeting, April 13.
Police Chief John Sleasman told council he has been in regular contact with representatives from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) as well as Westmoreland County Emergency Management regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted the police department issued a news release Monday morning notifying the public that police would begin enforcing an order from Gov. Tom Wolf requiring all “non-life-sustaining businesses,” cease physical operations.
“We’ve had no problems with businesses so far,” Sleasman said. “I anticipate Gov. Wolf following with the rest of the governors with a stay-at-home order. I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
The special meeting, held via web-based video conference because of coronavirus concerns, attracted a larger “crowd” than many of council’s regular meetings, city officials noted. City resident Jean Engelhardt during the public comment period asked about police jurisdiction at Legion-Keener Park, complaining that many people have been walking their dogs on the paths there, posing a potential health risk during the current pandemic.
Sleasman told Engelhardt the park is considered private property and the best recourse for handling such concerns would be to contact Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation.
Following the special meeting, council held an agenda session to discuss a number of items for future voting meetings, including:
- A roadway lighting agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT);
- Approval of a request for handicapped parking on the 600 block of Fairmont Street;
- For Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to prepare bids for the 2020 hot mix paving project, with specific streets to be determined;
- Exploring establishing a line of credit at a local bank to take advantage of low interest rates;
- That the city’s contract with Republic Services for trash removal includes 2% yearly increases beginning in 2021. Gray said the contract changes don’t affect the price of garbage stickers — which can still be purchased at the city’s transfer station and at the Shop ’n Save store on Lincoln Avenue even while City Hall is closed to the public. The annual increases would cost the city roughly $18,000;
- A resolution pertaining to an Automated Red Light Enforcement Grant the city is seeking for flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School. There is no local match requirement for the $122,000 grant.
