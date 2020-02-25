The Latrobe Transfer Station on Mission Road is a popular recycling drop-off site, offering the service for free to everyone, whether they live in the city or not — but for the most part, it’s people who live outside of the city taking advantage of it, according to Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray.
Meanwhile, residents of the city pay every month for garbage service that includes recycling, which could explain why they typically don’t bother carting recyclable materials to the transfer station for disposal.
That’s why Latrobe City Council at its agenda prep meeting Monday night considered the idea of implementing fees for recycling at the transfer station.
“I think city residents would not like to hear that their tax dollars are supporting other municipalities,” said councilman Ralph Jenko, referring to the fact that most of the transfer station customers using the recycling service live in other municipalities, some of which reportedly don’t offer recycling for their residents.
When the Bulletin asked Gray later Monday night if the fee would impact only non-residents or Latrobe residents and non-residents alike, he said, “I’m pretty sure it would apply to both residents and non-residents. I can’t see the city selecting between residents and non-residents as well as checking IDs to prove where you live.”
Gray — who previously served as director of the public works department before current director Scott Wajdic recently took over — said that a year or two ago he did a survey of customers at the transfer station which revealed that approximately 90% of them are not residents of Latrobe.
Wajdic said that most of them only use the free recycling service, too, and not the transfer station’s other services, for which there are fees.
“Very few using it are coming across the scale,” he said, referring to the scale used to weigh loads of waste for disposal at the transfer station. “Most are from out of town.”
Gray said the city is checking with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to find out if it is allowed to charge for recycling at the transfer station without violating the terms of its permit to operate the facility.
He said a cursory review of the permit didn’t turn up any restrictions on fees, but city solicitor Zach Kansler said that the DEP may have regulations governing that practice which aren’t necessarily plainly stated in the permit.
Gray said that the public works department’s management of the recycling service also costs the city in terms of manpower and cleanup.
Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford said she’d like to see the city implement a fee, if it’s permissible by the DEP.
“I don’t want our taxpayers paying for every other municipality that isn’t paying for it,” she said.
In other business, Gray reported that the city currently is planning to install netting on the downtown parking garage located between Spring and Weldon streets to cover some areas exposed after recent rehabilitation work on the structure, in order to ensure that no materials fall from the expose areas and create a hazard for people or property below. The areas in question have been blocked off since late last year for safety while the city investigates its options for addressing the problem.
Council noted that a more permanent fix will have to wait for approval until next year, when the city will be able to refinance its bond for the garage and free up the funding to do the job. Gray said that none of the work was included in this year’s budget.
The contractor working on the exposed areas, Pullman Services, stopped when it was revealed that moisture had long been seeping into the concrete in the sections in question and weakening it, creating safety concerns, a problem that reportedly originated with faulty construction of the garage when it was first built.
Meanwhile, Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) Executive Director Jarod Trunzo reviewed the organization’s recent work in the city, including describing two new projects that are in the works.
Trunzo said the LCRP is working on a façade project for the building that sits adjacent to Mozart Hall at 342 Main St., currently the home of Hewitt Real Estate, in the hopes of preserving the historic appeal of the structure while giving the brickwork and trim a bit of a makeover.
The building in question has some interesting history attached to it, according to Mary Lou Townsend, president of the Latrobe Area Historical Society.
It was constructed in 1874 by a man named Charles Hoffman, who opened a jewelry shop there, and Hoffman was in fact a Civil War soldier assigned to serve as a scout and spy by generals George McClellan and Robert Patterson.
“At one point, he was caught,” Townsend said, “and if he hadn’t had papers in his shoe to prove who he was, he could have very easily been executed on the spot.”
She said she’s delighted that the LCRP is working to help preserve the historical buildings downtown like the one built by Hoffman.
“I love what’s happening on that Main Street corridor, because I think those buildings are charming now,” she said. “I am so glad they are still there. That’s a lot of the history of the City of Latrobe.”
Trunzo credited the historical society with assisting the LCRP with many of its projects.
“They are constantly making everybody look better,” he said, referring to the fact that the historical society does a lot of the leg work for historical research related to the buildings the LCRP has worked on.
Another LCPR project currently in the works is a wreath sponsorship opportunity for next Christmas.
Trunzo explained that the LCRP is offering manufactured historic-style wreaths for this year’s Christmas season which will be placed on the new black cast-iron decorative lamp posts seen lining the streets downtown.
The LCRP and partner organizations will cover half of the $500 cost for each lamp post, while also seeking sponsors and donors to cover the other half of the cost, in the hopes of being able to place a wreath on each of the 60 lamp posts recently installed.
For those interested in sponsoring or donating, checks for $250 can be made out to the LCRP and mailed to LCRP, Box 920, Latrobe, PA 15650. All sponsors will have the name of their business (or individual name) placed on a large “Thank You” banner which will be put on display downtown for several months.
For more information, visit the LCRP website at www.latroberevitalization.org or call 724-805-0112.
Gray reported that the city is again accepting applications from anyone who would like to honor a veteran with a banner featuring his or her photo which will hang from one of the lamp posts either along the path to the veterans memorial or elsewhere downtown.
Council noted that the city cannot make any promises about where precisely any particular banner will be displayed.
The cost to purchase a veteran banner is $100, and anyone interested should contact the city’s administrative offices at the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall) on Jefferson Street and provide a photo of the veteran to be honored.
The banners typically are put up in the spring and will remain up through Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and once they are taken down they will be returned to whoever purchased them so they may keep them.
Council’s agenda for upcoming meetings also includes:
- Appointing Karen Meholic to the position of assistant city secretary;
- Renewal of the lease agreement for the Snyder Lot downtown, which previously was approved but has since undergone some tweaks;
- Advertising a trailer ordinance which essentially boils down to prohibiting uncovered trailers in the public right of way, and making the rule part of parking enforcement in the city;
- Amending a few sections of the city’s stormwater ordinance, including moving duplex properties to the same section as single-family homes, adjusting the appeals procedure, and addressing billing and collections;
- Approval of an update to the city’s email system, with the cost not yet determined;
- Implementing a no-left-turn restriction for combination trucks (tractor-trailers) to prohibit them from turning left from Main Street onto Ligonier Street;
- Authorizing an update to the non-uniform pension plan ordinance per state regulations, which is required every six years. There are no changes regarding the city’s responsibilities, according to Kansler;
- Establishing a handicap parking space at 4 W. Harrison Ave.;
- Appointing the lone candidate who has applied for an opening on the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) Board of Directors.
