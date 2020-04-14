Latrobe City Council at its meeting Monday set the framework for a new department to collect stormwater management fees from property owners, although billing for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program remains on hold indefinitely in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Council, in related moves, tabbed city employee Ann Powell to manage the new stormwater department at no additional compensation. Council noted Powell will continue to work as the city’s zoning and code enforcement officer at her current wage until a replacement is found.
Council in December passed an ordinance establishing the parameters of the city’s MS4 program, which carries an annual fee of roughly $80 per residential unit.
As previously reported in the Bulletin, under the new MS4 program, every property owner in Latrobe — residential, commercial and industrial, taxable and tax-exempt alike — will be required to pay a fee to help cover $1 million of the projected $2-million cost over five years to comply with the federal mandate.
The mandate requires the city to reduce sediment pollution in stormwater runoff by 10% every year for five years. That 10% reduction must be achieved using what are known as best management practices (BMPs), which can be broken down into two types: Structural, such as the installation of stormwater control systems like rain gardens and detention ponds, and non-structural, which refers to things like street sweeping and cleaning and maintenance of existing stormwater control systems.
City officials previously said the estimated $2-million cost to meet the five-year reduction goal will essentially be split into two parts, with the city covering half the cost mostly through non-structural means like street sweeping, and the other half being passed on to property owners in the form of the annual fee. Per year, the fee is expected to raise approximately $200,000, and that money has to be set aside and used strictly for items related to meeting the MS4 requirements.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council approved a resolution regarding a contract with Muni-Link for software to help handle stormwater billing, but city officials won’t enact the contract until a later date closer to when the city will begin collecting the fees.
City manager Michael Gray said the Muni-Link contract would include a $10,000 initial fee to get the system started and monthly fees of $930. The contract would be for one year, he noted, with options to extend the agreement.
When the contract is signed, it will take several months of setup and data entry before billing begins, Gray added.
Council also voted to extend the declaration of a state of emergency in Latrobe until its next regular meeting, May 11. Mayor Rosie Wolford first declared a state of emergency in the city on March 14 and council at a special meeting March 16 ratified that declaration, then extended the declaration at its March 24 special meeting.
City officials discussed proposed state legislation, Pennsylvania Senate Bill 841, still working its way through Harrisburg, which would give taxpayers more time to pay their 2020 property taxes at a discounted rate and extend the “face value” payment period through the remainder of the year.
Normally, taxpayers can take advantage of a 2% discount to their property tax obligation by paying early — by April 30 — and have until the end of June to pay property taxes at the non-discounted rate.
Those paying after June 30 are subjected to a 10% penalty.
Unity Township officials earlier this month approved a resolution indicating the township would implement the extended property tax payment deadlines if the state approves the bill. Latrobe officials will keep tabs on the bill’s status and could vote on a related local resolution at a special meeting later this month.
In other business, council approved:
• A roadway lighting agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT);
• A request for handicapped parking on the 600 block of Fairmont Street;
• For Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to prepare bids for the 2020 hot mix paving project, with specific streets to be determined;
• For Gray to seek proposals for establishing a $350,000 line of credit at a local bank to take advantage of low interest rates;
• For Gray to manage city funds in a PA Invest account, which is used to handle the city’s liquid fuels funds;
• A resolution pertaining to an Automated Red Light Enforcement Grant the city is seeking for flashing school zone signs near Latrobe Elementary School. There is no local match requirement for the $122,000 grant.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council heard from Gray during his manager’s report that he plans to have a depository box installed soon on the exterior of City Hall to allow residents to drop off payments and correspondence without entering the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.