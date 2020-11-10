An agreement has been reached between the City of Latrobe and Mutual Aid for the EMS service to provide the Latrobe Police Department custodial blood draws upon request for blood alcohol and substance content in DUI cases.
Latrobe City Council officials on Monday approved the agreement for Mutual Aid to provide the service at a $52 rate.
City manager Michael Gray said the Latrobe Police Department currently transports DUI suspects to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for custodial blood draws for approximately a $131 fee.
“As I understand, that option is still going to be available, but this will supplement and complement that,” Gray said. “And whenever Mutual Aid is available, we will utilize their EMS staff to draw the samples.”
Police chief John Sleasman said the agreement is beneficial for two reasons. “We are able to get the officers back on the street a lot quicker than having to take (suspects) to the hospital,” Sleasman said. “And it’s also less expensive to use Mutual Aid.”
Gray said Mutual Aid will be available to provide the service when the agreement goes into effect after the EMS service signs the agreement sometime this week.
In other business, council on Monday authorized solicitor John Greiner to research an easement related to the Ligonier Street railroad underpass rehabilitation project through Greensburg-based Lawyers Abstract Company.
That project hit a snag last month as Norfolk Southern raised questions about the “rights and responsibilities of both Norfolk Southern and the city of Latrobe” relating to ownership of sidewalks, according to Greiner.
“Norfolk Southern is claiming that that’s their right of way easement,” Gray said. “So, we want to make sure … we own the sidewalks.”
Council approved for Greiner to seek a title search to assess the ownership of the sidewalks involved in the rehabilitation project.
Last month, council approved the request for a grant through the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund for the rehabilitation of Jefferson and Alexandria streets underpasses. Council previously applied for funding to improve three city underpasses, but was only allotted enough to improve the Ligonier Street underpass. That project — which is currently halted — began in September and includes sidewalk repairs with handicap-accessible curb ramps, new lighting, and sandblasting and painting the steel structures beneath the bridge.
Council on Monday also approved the purchase of a hydraulic shear attachment for the city’s new excavator in the amount of $18,746 to low-bidder North East Attachment LLC. The city last month purchased a new excavator for $105,300 through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
Gray received authorization Monday to advertise and seek bids for the sale of city property located behind the 1100 Ligonier St. building. The city owns a small parking lot behind the building, Greiner noted, and the building’s owner has expressed interest in purchasing it.
The property was appraised at $5,000, and Greiner said the city will communicate the appraised value to the building’s owner to “see if they want to make an offer.”
“Under city code, if property is to be sold by council for $6,000 or more, then we have to advertise and seek bids,” he added.
Also on Monday, council approved a:
- Resolution to ratify the continuation of the city’s declaration of emergency until council’s Dec. 14 meeting;
- Motion authorizing Gray to advertise and seek bids for janitorial services at the City Municipal Building;
- Motion authorizing Greiner to review a service agreement between Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA), City of Latrobe, Unity Township, Derry Township, Youngstown and Unity Township Municipal Authority (UTMA);
- Resolution approving the lot consolidation plans for the planned O’Reilly Auto Store along Lloyd Avenue.
