Several streets in Latrobe are set for resurfacing this year — including portions of Railroad, Walnut and Washington streets.
Latrobe City Council on Monday awarded a bid to Derry Construction for $80,865 as part of the city’s 2020 hot mix paving contract.
Paving will take place at Railroad Street, from Ligonier to Jefferson Street; Sylvan Avenue between Brinker Avenue and Main Street; Walnut Street from the 700 block of Lincoln, and Washington Street from Alexander Street to Bluff Lane.
Three intersections near Latrobe Hospital are also slated for resurfacing, including: West Second Avenue and Barbara Road; West First Avenue and Joanne Drive; Carolyn Avenue and Joanne Drive — all three of which “have been plagued over the years with water issues,” City Manager Michael Gray previously said.
Gray said paving will be completed this year, though he is unsure when the contractor will begin work. “Hopefully soon,” he added.
Funding will come from the city’s liquid fuels monies that are allocated for paving and infrastructure repairs.
Council on Monday also approved a motion authorizing Gibson-Thomas Engineering to prepare grant documents for next year’s Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding.
Gray said the preliminary application is for funding to replace traffic signals at the intersection of Avenue D and Ligonier Street.
In his manager’s report, Gray updated council on the next phase of a $3.4-million intersection improvement project in downtown Latrobe.
Contractor Wyoming Electric and Signal recently began work on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) portion of the project, which calls for the installation of traffic signals at nine city intersections along Ligonier Street at the intersections of Chestnut; Spring and Weldon streets, and at Main and Depot streets at Alexandria, Jefferson and Ligonier streets.
City officials said previously that the project includes updated traffic signals and handicapped-accessible curb ramps, along with fresh pavement.
Gray said crews will begin boring over the “next couple of weeks.” The next phase includes starting on pole foundations, before reconstructing sidewalks at the intersections, Gray added.
The city manager anticipates the project to wrap up in “early spring” of 2021, citing COVID-19 related setbacks for the delay.
As she urges residents to be patient throughout construction, Mayor Rosie Wolford said, “It will be worth it in the end.”
In other business, council on Monday approved a resolution extending the city’s emergency declaration until Aug. 10.
Council also approved a motion to appoint council members Kelley and Raph Jenko to a Zoning Ordinance Committee. The committee will work with Scenic Pittsburgh to identify problem areas in the city’s zoning code, before coming up with a revised code based on the proposed changes.
“What we’ve had a tough time in the past is organization of the zoning code,” Gray said. “We just want a better structure to be able to identify or find where you’re going to navigate through the zoning (code).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.