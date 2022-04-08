With the frigid cold winter air hopefully in the rearview mirror, spring seems to be just around the corner. And in Latrobe, that means so is another season for the Latrobe Community Vegetable Garden Project.
For well over a decade now, the garden project has given members of the community a place to grow their own organic vegetables in plots that are fully monitored and maintained to take some of the personal responsibilities from those looking to see just how green their thumb truly is.
Additionally, the garden serves a much larger role in the community according to the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) Executive Director, Jarod Trunzo. Trunzo notes one of the most valuable aspects of the community garden is bringing the community together in a unique way.
“It’s those intangibles that happen naturally that build the community…this has been going for so long…and it helps build the fabric of a town,” Trunzo said. With this, the garden has had a history of bringing generations of gardeners of all ages together.
The LCRP has been a longtime sponsor of the garden project.
This year the LCRP is happy to announce that both gardens will be fully open and operational once again. One of them is located on Frogtown Lane near Legion-Keener and the other is at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515.
As in years past, LCRP is offering 35, 8-by-20 garden plots for members of the community to rent at a cost of $20 per plot.
A large majority of the plots are already occupied for the 2022 season. The good news? There are still a few plots available for anyone who may be interested.
“We always welcome new members to the garden community,” said Trunzo.
Those interested in renting one of the remaining spots are urged to act fast as the plots tend to go quickly. To sign up, interested community members can access the appropriate information under the “Projects” tabs at www.latroberevitalization.org.
