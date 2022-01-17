The Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall), 901 Jefferson St., and the Latrobe Transfer Station, 696 Mission Road, are closed today (Monday), Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
With Winter Storm Izzy projected to move through the area from Sunday night through Monday afternoon, Public Works Director Scott Wajdic said he would be monitoring weather conditions and that salt and snow removal trucks will be tackling whatever the storm might bring.
Residents are asked to utilize off-street parking if available as crews work to clear the city’s roads, so that snow plow trucks can move more freely.
Snow removal updates are posted on the City of Latrobe’s Facebook page.
Latrobe residents are reminded to drive carefully and slowly, to stock their vehicles with emergency kits, and to call 911 for all emergencies (do not leave a message on the police department’s voicemail).
