Latrobe City Council on Monday passed its 2023 budget by a 7-0 vote.
The budget totals $7.1 million and includes reallocating $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to balance the 2023 spending plan.
In a prepared report presented last month to city council, Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella called the proposal “extremely conservative” as officials took steps to curb spending in the upcoming year.
“Separating our stormwater ERU (equivalent residential unit) fees from the past two budget cycles to the best of our ability in calculating the correct costs in operation and maintenance of the MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) will be challenging,” Carcella said.
By reviewing the stormwater account in an internal audit and identifying proper expenditures for stormwater maintenance in the years 2021 and 2022, officials will be able to determine the ERU fee for stormwater billing in 2024.
“We don’t know the exact costs for stormwater and that’s part of the problem,” Carcella said in explaining how officials reached a balanced budget. “Once we get that down pat and understand what those costs are and once we know what we need to operate and maintain the system, we’ll be in better shape.”
The city currently has no equipment purchases budgeted for 2023 but Carcella said officials will study future needs and order equipment for 2024 as necessary.
The current assessment of all properties in the city is approximately $65.6 million. This provides the city with just over $1.4 million based upon the 21.5 millage rate. In addition to the real estate tax, other revenue streams include the earned income tax, local service tax, parking revenue, stormwater pollutant control fee and sanitation.
Latrobe Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Nieusma shared the planning commission’s recommendation with council regarding a possible permitting process for consumer fireworks in accordance with state law.
“In reviewing the options, the planning commission has recommended to go with the option to not issue any permits due to the fact that there is very limited areas in town that would be sufficiently safe and meet the requirements of the state law, that is 150 feet from any structure,” Nieusma said. “There’s a lot in that ordinance and it wouldn’t fit for our municipality. So they’re recommending the council take the no-permit option.
“We already have within our special events permit the ability to grant a fireworks permit for a large organization for public display. Beyond that, there’s no reason to give anyone any access for a fireworks permit.”
The Pennsylvania Legislature over the summer clarified that state law requires there be a 150-foot buffer from a structure or vehicle when displaying consumer fireworks, regardless of whether or not the structure or vehicle is owned by the person shooting the fireworks.
Using consumer fireworks on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Dec. 31 does not require a permit, according to state law, but the 150-foot requirement remains in effect.
The term “consumer fireworks” does not include devices such as “ground and handheld sparkling devices,” “novelties” or “toy caps,” according to state law.
Work continues on efforts to give the courtyard plaza a facelift, according to Scott Wajdic, director of public works for the city.
“They expected to have their final engineer’s drawings by Wednesday, so we’ll get them for inspection and they’ll proceed with the wall so they can do the railing,” he said.
Crews also have been wrapping up the annual leaf pickup.
“Some people have been calling with some loose leaves, and as long as it’s not snowing or raining we’ve been picking them up,” Wajdic said. “Other than that, I think we’re ready for winter.”
Wajdic also discussed efforts to curb potential flooding in the area of Josephine Street.
“Over where we were flooded out before, over off of Josephine Street and Sulfur Run, we completed another 250 lineal feet of rock lining, removing rocks and all that, trying to alleviate the problem with the grate there which caused flooding,” he said.
Temporary road closures have been in effect in recent weeks for gas line replacement projects. Lines will be replaced over the next few months and will be a work in progress as weather conditions allow. Closures reportedly will be in effect only on Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to no later than 5 p.m. Each day that crews are working, residents will be notified of the street closure for that day. Residents will be able to access their homes during the road closures.
Wajdic said officials have been utilizing the Savvy Citizen app to help inform the public of the work.
“Every day that they’re going to work, I get a text and it gets put on Savvy Citizen,” Wajdic said. “Hopefully everyone is getting notified before the work starts.”
Crews on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, were reportedly working on Forbes Drive between Adams and Laurel lanes. On Monday, Dec. 12, crews were reportedly working on Forbes Drive between Adams Lane and St. Mary’s Road.
Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, currently serving as acting chief, told city officials the department has received a “fairly good response” to the advertisement for municipal police officers.
“We’ve done fairly well getting applicants so that process for just the applications will end Jan. 6, then we’ll do the testing process after that,” Derk said during his monthly report to council. “We also have the grant in for the infrastructure for the IT for the police server and running all the lines and things like that. We haven’t heard anything back yet, but we’re hoping to hear something within the next few weeks. I’m crossing my fingers hoping that we get that.”
Derk also discussed the reported burglary in late November at Puff N’ Snuff along Dailey Avenue.
Latrobe Police Department officers were dispatched Nov. 27, and through investigation with Westmoreland County detectives, Patrick Steven Barry of Greensburg was arrested and faces multiple charges. Several cartons of cigarettes and numerous lottery tickets from the store totaling $4,243 were reportedly stolen.
“Through use of video – and a lot of businesses up there have video surveillance – and public information, and information from other departments, we were able to make an arrest within days,” Derk said.
Officers with the Latrobe Police Department also will be attending the Pennsylvania State Police’s Shop With A Cop event, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
“I have officers going to that and we attend that every year,” Derk said. “It’s a very good community relations event.”
As the year draws to a close, Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels expressed his thanks to city council and employees for their hard work throughout the year.
“We had quite a year of transition and shakeups and it’s not something I was expecting in my first year as mayor, seeing all the personnel changes,” he said. “It’s been busy but it’s also a great time of year with the Holly Jolly events. It was good weather and it wasn’t difficult to get into the holiday spirit. I wanted to take the time to publicly thank all the people who volunteer and work hard to make those events happen.
“I’d like to continue to invite the public to come down to our local businesses and give them a chance to offer you some items to purchase for your loved ones during this time of year. The free parking goes to the end of the month so you can more conveniently park and go to those shops.”
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in council chambers for a work session. This is a change as the meeting was initially scheduled for Dec. 26.
