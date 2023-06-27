The Latrobe City Council approved a settlement agreement with the Cintas Corporation at Monday’s special meeting.
The city will pay Cintas $12,500 after the company sought damages back in January.
Cintas sued the city after it claimed it breached an agreement back in October 2022, ending services with Cintas and hiring its competitor, UniFirst. Cintas claimed it had a five-year agreement with the city that began back in 2019.
Cintas was seeking $25,530.49 in damages.
Monday’s agreement will end what could have been a lengthy and costly legal matter.
“By the time we litigated and went through our different positions on that contract … we figured the solution made financial sense,” said Lee Demosky, the city’s solicitor.
The city council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and AFSME Local 629, which removes the 10-aerial-mile residency requirement for the mechanic positions in the public works department.
City Manager Terry Carcella said that while the position requires a commercial driver’s license, the city mechanic is not required to conduct snowplowing. The 10-mile requirement remains in place for those who are responsible for clearing the city streets.
“The requirement has limited our ability to hire for the position in the past,” Carcella said.
He added that the city’s current mechanic could end up retiring in the next couple of years. Without a change to the contract, which is in place for two more years, the city could again face that difficulty.
“I can’t wait two more years,” Carcella said. “If that person retires this year, I have to have that position filled.”
The public works department will be able to spend a little extra money from American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a used bucket truck.
The city council had previously authorized the department to spend $60,000 in ARPA money for a new truck. But the department had been unable to find one under the cap set by the council.
It did locate a 2016 truck and was able to negotiate the price down to $64,000.
Along with the approval to spend $64,000, the department hopes to sell an old van on Municibid. Whatever the van sells for would go back into either the general fund or the city’s ARPA fund.
The city council approved four permit parking spots for the Early Learning Resource Center. The company will have two permit parking spots on the street along with two more in an adjacent parking lot. The center is in the process of moving from its previous location in Greensburg.
Carcella told the council the permits will generate $2,180 a year in income.
The council also approved moving $255,344 from its general fund into the storm water fund. The transfer covers monies that were commingled in 2021 and 2022.
The funds were moved out of the general fund for better accountability of the funds.
Latrobe City Council will hold its next meeting 6:30 p.m. July 10.
