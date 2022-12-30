In an era when many newspapers have been replaced by modern technology and the internet, the Latrobe Bulletin reached a major historical milestone on Dec. 18, when it marked 120 years of continuous publication.
It was on that date in 1902 when Thomas Moorhead Whiteman, William J. Metzger and Marcus Saxman published the first edition of the Latrobe Bulletin, beginning a legacy that would continue well into the next century.
Saxman was reportedly the financial backer for the venture while Whiteman served as editor and Metzger as manager. Whiteman’s younger brother, Harry J. Whiteman, who had been a veterinarian during World War I, joined the newspaper in 1921 as a reporter, business manager and secretary/treasurer.
While it was not the first or only newspaper to call Latrobe home, the Bulletin is the only one to withstand the test of time, never missing a day of publication and keeping its readers informed of local news throughout the good and bad times.
According to Bulletin archives, the newspaper had several, shorter-lived predecessors. The Latrobe Inquirer debuted as the town’s first newspaper in May of 1861, but ceased publication an unspecified time later due to “economic hardships brought on by the Civil War.”
Additional newspapers followed in its wake, including the Latrobe Advance (1873-1906) The Reveille (1882), The Latrobe Enterprise (1885-1893) and The Latrobe Clipper (published until 1902).
The Latrobe Herald had a brief run which began in 1906, but according to an article written by M. Ellen Harkness in the Bulletin’s 30th anniversary edition, came to an end when it combined with the Bulletin in 1909.
Thomas M. Whiteman was no stranger to journalism when the first Bulletin hit the streets. He had worked as a reporter for the Clipper over his final summer as an undergraduate student at Dickinson College and later edited the college annual. He then attended law school at Columbia University in New York City and worked nights as a reporter for the metropolitan area press. Upon his graduation in 1902, he was admitted to the New York state bar, but ultimately chose journalism over law.
His brand new Bulletin, which was priced at one cent for a single edition or $3 for a yearly subscription, was typeset by hand and printed on a reconditioned steam-operated press. Four pages could be printed at one time, but were later turned over to print on the back. The press and folder were hand-fed.
A steam boiler across the alley supplied the steam needed for the press and gunpowder was used to blow soot out of a small stack two-or-three times a week.
Originally headquartered in a remodeled stable behind the Realty Building on Main Street, the Bulletin offices moved to the site of the Whiteman Apartments at 1305 Ligonier St. in 1906. Today, that property is a vacant lot across Walnut Street from the current Bulletin building.
In 1929, the Bulletin found its permanent home at 1211 Ligonier St. on what was reportedly the former site of a toll booth when Ligonier Street was a toll road. The new office, designed by Charles H. Sorber of Greensburg and built by Paul A. Smith of Latrobe, was constructed with bricks from the McFeely Brick Co. and was praised for its modern facilities.
Thomas M. Whiteman died on Aug. 21, 1940 and was succeeded by Harry as publisher and Robert S. McConnell as editor. When Harry passed away on Feb. 21, 1962, his wife, Hazel, assumed ownership of the Bulletin. His son and former pressman, Thomas M. Whiteman II, had been acting as president since his father’s retirement years earlier.
In later years, Thomas M. Whiteman II served as chief executive officer and publisher with Carl DePasqua at the helm as president. When Hazel Whiteman died in 1998, her son became the majority stockholder.
After nearly 97 years, the Whiteman dynasty came to an end on June 29, 1999, when the Bulletin was sold to the Sample Media Group of Huntingdon.
Chris P. Miles, former owner of The Daily Herald and Offset News Printing, both of Tyrone, was named publisher.
Miles led the Bulletin into modern times with the installation of a new press that had color capabilities, digital photography, a fresh design and updated computer systems for the newsroom, advertising department and business office.
In February of 2005, Gary Siegel, an Arnold native, assumed the duties of publisher when Miles transferred to Sample Media Group’s newly-acquired Daily News in McKeesport.
Under Siegel, the Bulletin continued to advance into the digital age, most notably with the creation of a website (latrobebulletinnews.com), an online edition and the conversion of the newspaper’s microfilms into an online historical archive (latrobebulletinnews.newspapers.com).
As for the future of the newspaper, the outlook appears bright. Sample Media Group has continued to grow and proudly owns 75 publications across New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania. In recent years, the group made several local acquisitions including the Connellsville Daily Courier, Kittanning Leader Times and the Indiana Gazette and weekly newspapers the Ligonier Echo, Blairsville Dispatch, Mount Pleasant Journal and Scottdale Observer Reporter.
“While how we deliver the news may change, our devotion to keeping our local communities informed will always remain the same,” said Tara Ewanits, Bulletin managing editor.
“When I took on the position to lead the Bulletin newsroom, my goal was to put more community into the newspaper and more newspapers into the community,” she continued. “I firmly stand by this vision. In the future I will continue to help the newsroom embrace new technologies so that we may continue to serve our readers and advertisers in the ever-changing media landscape.”
“Local news has been a passion of mine for all of my life,” stated Ewanits. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of this long-standing local news institution.”
“Surviving 120 years is no small feat but we could not have done it without our dedicated readers and advertisers, For this I am both humbled and grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.