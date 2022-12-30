In an era when many newspapers have been replaced by modern technology and the internet, the Latrobe Bulletin reached a major historical milestone on Dec. 18, when it marked 120 years of continuous publication.

It was on that date in 1902 when Thomas Moorhead Whiteman, William J. Metzger and Marcus Saxman published the first edition of the Latrobe Bulletin, beginning a legacy that would continue well into the next century.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.