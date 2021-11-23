Latrobe property owners won’t be seeing an increase in taxes next year.
At Monday’s agenda prep meeting, city council was presented a $6.77-million general fund budget for 2022 with no tax hike. Council will look to approve a final spending plan at next month’s regular meeting.
The city’s property tax rate remains at 21.5 mills.
City Manager Michael Gray said the budget is similar to the 2021 spending plan — which also included no tax bump — and does not project a loss of revenue like the shortfalls that have hindered the city during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to budget figures, next year’s spending plan includes $409,779 in state and local recovery COVID funding.
Most budget expenditures are projected to remain the same next year with the exception of decreases in employee benefits ($71,684), parks and recreation ($22,818) and stormwater expenditures ($54,354).
The budget also includes 3% pay increases for all department heads.
The city’s capital fund budget for 2022 is at $908,814. Gray said the increase in revenue is tied to a $434,000 transfer from bond refinancing, $380,000 from state and local fiscal recovery funds and $94.814 transferred from the general fund.
Planned capital expenditures for next year include IT upgrades, surveillance camera installation, police car payments, a roll-off truck payment, compactor repairs, roll-off boxes, parking garage repairs, paving work, courtyard plaza improvements, and a stormwater camera system to inspect infrastructure.
Gray noted that work to the courtyard plaza walkway is separate from the planned courtyard plaza project, with the former being paid through COVID recovery funds.
Additionally, Gray said surveillance cameras will be placed at a number of locations throughout the city, including city parks. He said the 20 new devices will be installed in “areas where there is a need to add a camera.”
“These cameras are state of the art,” he said of the cameras, some of which have the ability to change directions and zoom in on a specific location. Gray noted that the city will be able to add cameras in certain areas, if needed, in the future.
Gray said the city also plans to implement a camera policy regarding training and how the devices are used.
The camera upgrades carry a total cost of $58,455, including the city’s allotment of $28,215, which will be reimbursed to the Latrobe Foundation, which is handling the project.
The city is projected to receive $270,00 in liquid fuels funding in addition to the $300,000 carried over from 2021.
Included in next year’s liquid fuels budget is the purchase of a Ford F550 utility bucket truck that will replace a 2004 truck.
Also Monday, council discussed a proposed telecommunications ordinance regarding virtual meeting attendance and other online-related matters.
“It’s doing two things: It’s setting up guidelines for when and how you can vote remotely and sets up some rules for missing meetings,” councilman James Kelley said of the ordinance. “If we need stronger incentives or disincentives, we can always amend the ordinance.”
Council has discussed requirements tied to the ordinance in recent meetings, including potentially suspending a council member’s vote if the person missed a certain number of meetings when conducting personal travel.
While council discussed possible penalties for not attending in-person meetings, a violation of the proposed requirements would not result in the removal of a council member, Solicitor John Greiner said.
Mayor Rosemarie Wolford stressed the importance of elected council members attending meetings in person.
“If you’re going to run for one of these offices, you need to be here,” she said.
Council may consider approving the ordinance at next month’s meeting.
In other business, council may consider these items at next month’s meeting;
- An ordinance tied to Chapter 166 zoning articles, including modifications to items tied to signage, parking, setbacks and more coinciding with the city’s comprehensive plan;
- A new city manager agreement. Gray said his current two-year contract runs out at the end of 2021. He said after the meeting he is seeking a new two or three-year agreement;
- The 2022 city council meeting schedule;
- An ordinance amendment to include annual parking updates.
