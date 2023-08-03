Latrobe BSA Troops 1304/304 facilitate gender inclusion

Scouts from Troop 1304/304 were on hand at the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service June 25. Shown here are Rose Butina, Alena Seder, Joey Delsandry, Dianna Delsandry, Margaret Butina, and Brooklynne Bowser (front), Kerri Bowser, Cindy Dalton, John Leonard, George Delsandry and Latrobe Chief of Police Richard Bosco (back).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

In 2019, Scouts BSA announced the inclusion of girls into what was formerly known as Boy Scouts of America. Already serving girls in Cub Scouts, the trail-blazing movement was expected.

“Cub Scout Pack 304 decided to become coed as soon as possible, and Troop 1304 was founded as a girls troop and linked to Troop 304. All units are co-chartered by Holy Family and St. John the Evangelist churches in Latrobe,” explained Joshua Bowser, committee chairman and assistant Scoutmaster for both 1304 and 304.

