Latrobe BSA Troops 1304/304 facilitate gender inclusion

In 2019, Scouts BSA announced the inclusion of girls into what was formerly known as Boy Scouts of America. Already serving girls in Cub Scouts, the trail-blazing movement was expected.
“Cub Scout Pack 304 decided to become coed as soon as possible, and Troop 1304 was founded as a girls troop and linked to Troop 304. All units are co-chartered by Holy Family and St. John the Evangelist churches in Latrobe,” explained Joshua Bowser, committee chairman and assistant Scoutmaster for both 1304 and 304.
The World Scouting Movement was started by Lord Robert Baden-Powell in 1907 on Brownsea Island in England when Baden-Powell was dissatisfied with the quality of young men he was receiving for military service. Today there are Scout organizations in nearly 170 countries. William D. Boyce brought scouting to America and incorporated the Boy Scouts of America on Feb. 8, 1910. On June 15, 1916, former President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill into law that granted federal incorporation to the Boy Scouts of America through a rare Title 36 Congressional Charter.
Troop 1304, the girls troop, has had much success with girls traveling from the other side of U.S. Route 119 to participate, as not all troops are integrated. Bowser explains that it is up to the individual leadership in conjunction with the charter as well as meeting the requirements of obtaining a qualified female leader. With 12 to 15 girls in the program, they’ve recently had their first Eagle Scout – scouting’s highest rank to which less that 2% nationally accomplish.
“Both troops have members that have been inducted into The Order of the Arrow, Wagion Lodge #6. The Order of the Arrow is scouting’s national honor society, and Wagion Lodge #6 is one of the oldest and strongest lodges in the nation. Among many other things, such as promoting leadership and training, Wagion Lodge #6 maintains all of our council camping facilities through cheerful service,” said Bowser.
Scouting is a family affair for the Bowsers. His wife Kerri is a committee member of 1304 and Cub Scout Pack 304 and their daughter is actively involved in the organization.
“As an Eagle Scout who has been involved in the scouting program for 30 years, I was ecstatic when I found out that my daughter would get to experience the program that has meant so much to me. The leaders of Troop 1304 are working very hard to build a great program for these girls, and to ensure that they have all of the same opportunities and experiences as the boys in Troop 304,” Bowser said.
Daughter Brooklynne has been involved with the program for over seven years, having started as a Cub Scout. Currently she is a Star Scout and will continue to rank up within the program.
“It teaches valuable life skills as well as leadership and team building,” Brooklynne said. “Scouts is a fun-filled program that I would highly suggest. It teaches valuable life skills as well as leadership, team building and builds confidence. It can be one of the best things you’ve ever done, and with over 100 merit badges, there’s something for everyone.”
Cub Scout Pack 304 meets Wednesday nights at St. John the Evangelist Church from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Both Troop 304 and Troop 1304 meet Wednesday nights at St. John the Evangelist Church from 6:30-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.