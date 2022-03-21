Union workers from City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery voted to ratify a contract with the company on Saturday, March 19, after briefly going on strike last week.
“IUE-CWA Locals 22 and 144 ratified their contract earlier this afternoon with CBC Latrobe Acquisition, LLC with 78% of the membership in favor of. We would like to thank the Latrobe Community, Greater Westmoreland Central Labor Council, Allegheny-Fayette Labor Council, NWPA ALF, CWA, Frank Snyder from the AFL-CIO, Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli (Thrasher), candidate Michelle McFall, as well the Latrobe Police and Fire Departments for their tremendous support during this difficult week. The outpouring was overwhelming and humbling. What happened here in Latrobe is a testament to how powerful a statement people can make when they come together to support a cause,” Bill Palmer, president of IUE-CWA Local 22, and Bob Charettie, president of IUE-CWA Local 144, said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
However, they noted that the unions have filed several complaints against the company with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and indicated that those complaints are still pending.
“We still must make it clear that even though we settled a contract today, the Unfair Labor Practice charges we have against the Company are still pending and being investigated by the NLRB. We expect to hear a ruling on those in the near future,” Palmer and Charettie said in the statement.
Union workers began a strike on Tuesday, March 15, that lasted until 5 p.m Thursday, March 17, over a contract dispute with the company. Palmer said the strike was ended after a meeting between union and company officials led to a “tentative agreement” that was to be voted on Saturday.
Union officials previously told the Bulletin that seniority and overtime pay had become sticking points in the negotiations, and before a contract was ratified this past weekend, they had said they wanted to get the company back to the bargaining table after union workers “overwhelmingly rejected” the company’s former “last, best and final offer” in a vote on March 5.
City Brewing, in a previously issued statement, said the company offered “significant wage increases” and other incentives for union workers during negotiations. Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment prior to press time Sunday night.
Union officials previously noted that some union workers remained on the job at the plant throughout the strike period for safety reasons.
The union workers also held an informational picket outside the plant on March 4.
