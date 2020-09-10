The results are in and there couldn’t be a more eclectic variety of art than the nine prizewinners at the 10th Annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition.
There are, among other subjects, fruit and flowers, stalled traffic, a cow and — of all things — a headless Mister Rogers and a group of children watching multiple televisions in a crumbling church.
The winners were announced at Wednesday night’s indoor and outdoor reception at the Latrobe Art Center, which sponsored the exhibit with the GLSD Art Conservation Trust.
“We are pleasantly surprised by the choices,” said gallery director Lauren Buches. “Every year, it’s always something unexpected.”
Cecile Shellman of Pittsburgh, an artist and a gallery and museum consultant, was the judge for the show.
“I was struck by the hope, beauty and joy of the creations,” she said in her statement about the exhibit.
“From the works of Sunday painters to those of more seasoned artists, each piece had vibrancy by virtue of rhythm, color, pattern, or theme. Each spoke of humanity; the humor, hubris and hardiness that allows us all to thrive despite suffering.
“I searched not only for technique, but for soul; not just for proficiency, but resilience.”
The Best of Show award went to Peg Panisiti of Latrobe for “Table Spread,” a watercolor of bananas and other fruit.
“One of the great things about that piece is that it’s a representation of everyday life,” Buches said. “Watercolors are harder to control than oil, so the fact that Peg’s skill is being recognized is absolutely wonderful.”
The Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction went to Joseph Ryznar of Lower Burrell for “Waiting,” an acrylic painting of tires and rainy reflections of cars stuck in traffic in the dark.
“His work is really unique, and he does not usually paint with a paint brush,” Buches said. “He has used credit cards, tooth brushes, things like that, to create beautiful pieces of art that speak to people.”
Kim Williams of Johnstown won the Ned J. Nakles Award for Excellence in Oil/Acrylic for “Beef Steak Browned,” a close-up of a brown cow with a name tag and a set of tiny wings.
Six pieces received Awards of Merit.
Patricia Majcher of Jeannette was recognized for her watercolor, “The Blue Door.”
“Even without knowing the title, your eyes are just drawn to that blue door as the focal point,” Buches said. “ ‘Lift In Song’ by Elizabeth Asche-Douglas of Rochester (Pennsylvania), catches the moment when the boy is about to burst into a full belt. It’s a wonderful portrait, and this kid is adorable.”
Gary Zak’s digital art entitled “Roger That, Kids,” she noted is “one of the more controversial” works of art. The artist from West Mifflin depicted a headless Fred Rogers in his iconic red sweater and a group of children watching old style televisions stacked up in a wall of what looks like a crumbling church. The words “Beautiful Day” are faintly written above the televisions and for some reason, open umbrellas hover overhead.
“There can be tons of symbolism here,” Buches said, “and the nice thing about symbolism is that it’s really what you take out of it. ‘Lucid Dreams’ by Barbara Kern Bush is another controversial one. The dreamer is on the left side, and on the right side of the painting is a disturbing blotch of color. The painting is continued on the frame and maybe that’s the point — that dreams can just sort of burst into your world and mesh into your surroundings.”
Bush, who now lives in Berlin, Maryland, is originally from the area.
“Bunch of Lilies” is an oil painting by Dipali Rabadiya of Greensburg, whose work often focuses on still life paintings.
“It’s beautiful and she does a great job of essentially painting white on white and using different tones of lighting,” Buches said.
The oil painting “Sunrise Return” by Rachel Wheeler of Latrobe, she added, has received many positive comments for its “slice of life” presentation of beautiful cloud formations along an ordinary two-lane country road.
“It’s something we have all seen, one way or another, and Rachel has captured the distance and sunlight, and the wispy purplish pink clouds,” she said.
The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30 in the gallery at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. For more information and to see all 65 pieces in the show, visit latrobeartcenter.org.
