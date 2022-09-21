Mary Ellen Raneri of Lawson Heights credits her mother for many inspirations in her life. Lucy Pollock taught her how to cook and sew, encouraged her writing skills and signed her up for art lessons when she was young.

“She was a renaissance woman. She was so cool for her age,” Raneri said. “She loved any kind of learning and change. If I said I was going to take a class in whatever at school, she would help. If I said I wanted to sew or that I was going to make a plum tree out of this cloth, she would be right there. There was nothing she couldn’t do with her hands and she always thought that I could do whatever I wanted to do if I set my mind to it. She would say, ‘And don’t let anybody set you off your course.’”

