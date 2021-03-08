Latrobe Art Center is featuring a special Women’s History Month exhibit through March 31 titled, “Remembering Her: A Reflection on Latrobe’s Women in the Arts.”
The exhibit encourages visitors to reflect on women who not only were gifted artists but also were instrumental in the development and growth of Latrobe through their leadership and other activities. The exhibit features five notable women including renowned artist and teacher Mary Martha Himler, legendary librarian Dr. Sara McComb, Latrobe’s Summer Day Camp Director Virginia Daniels, and the Latrobe Art Center co-founders, Elizabeth Hazlett and Nancy Rogers Crozier.
“Uncovering and learning the stories of these five extraordinary women has been a remarkable experience,” said Latrobe Art Center’s new Executive Director Michael Tusay. “While these women had different specialties and artistic talents, their appreciation and love for the arts as well as their community unites them. In addition to excelling in their respective area of art, they each made incredible contributions to the Latrobe community through education, financial aid, and simply fostering and encouraging creativity and positivity. They truly are an inspiration.”
“Remembering Her” was developed with the assistance of the Latrobe Historical Society, Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust, GLSD Center for Student Creativity and the Adams Memorial Library.
Visitors have the opportunity to view this free exhibit and discover the stories of Latrobe’s women in the arts by visiting the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, during its regular operating hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information and a sneak peak of the exhibit, visit the website at https://www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/remembering-her.
