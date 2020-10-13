One of the Latrobe Art Center’s biggest fundraising events is going virtual this year for the first time. Its 13th annual “An Evening in the Neighborhood” auction begins online Wednesday and runs through Oct. 28.
Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Lauren Buches said more than 100 pieces are up for grabs, ranging from a collection of oil paintings and water colors to mixed media and more.
To enroll, visit bidpal.net/LatrobeArtCenter to bid on a variety of artwork, jewelry, gift baskets, sports memorabilia and other unique treasures.
Sports memorabilia available for auction includes items from sports legends such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Hamm, Evegeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Terry Bradshaw. A 50/50 and balloon raffle are also scheduled. The art center has already canceled several fundraising events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including its Art of Fashion and Yellow Tie Gala events.
“Those were all things that helped supplement our budget here,” Buches said. “Now, the biggest one is this auction. We knew it’s not going to be the same, but we knew we had to try to do something, because without these types of funds, we (will be) hurting next year.”
The nonprofit organization typically raises money by hosting art classes or selling artwork, but Buches said these types of fundraisers make up a “good portion of our operating budget” throughout the year.
The artwork featured in the 15-day online auction has all been donated by Latrobe Art Center participants. Artists were given the option to donate 100% or as a 50-50 split.
“Normally, we ask for straight-up donations, but with the pandemic, obviously, the art world has been pretty hard hit — local artists and such,” Buches said. “We wanted to give them the option to at least make some money on their artwork.”
All items, including artwork, may be viewed in-person at the Latrobe Art Center beginning Wednesday during normal business hours. The art center, located at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In previous years, the in-person silent and live auction has been held at Latrobe Country Club in Unity Township.
Since the auction has moved online, the art center is asking its supporters to make a contribution in lieu of an event ticket to the annual auction fundraiser. Donation levels include $50 for guest level; $75 for patron level, or another amount. All donors will be listed on the Neighborhood Honor Roll and displayed in the art center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.