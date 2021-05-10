Latrobe Art Center is seeking to spread intentional acts of kindness throughout the community from May 23-29, beginning with Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day) inspired by the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
During the event, participating individuals and organizations can use the art center’s specially designed “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards while conducting acts of kindness to capture the moment and lead others to continue spreading kindness. One side of each card contains information about the event and instructs recipients on what to do next. The opposite side of each card features works of art by some of the center’s member artists who submitted pieces responding to the prompt “What does kindness look like?” The works by each artist are examples and visual representations of kindness created in the hope of further inspiring the actions of those who choose to participate throughout the week.
“While considering the ways in which the art center could accomplish impactful work and make a positive difference throughout Latrobe and surrounding communities, we sought inspiration from our favorite neighbor and landed on a simple answer — kindness,” Latrobe Art Center’s Executive Director Michael Tusay said. “Being kind to others and loving our neighbors are such simple tasks but can make a world of difference in both the lives of individuals and the community as a whole. During this designated week of kindness, it is our goal at the art center to create a ripple effect of kindness and share some much needed joy and hope with our local community.”
Latrobe Art Center encourages individuals of all ages to participate in sharing and spreading acts of kindness. Special materials for children who would like to participate can be found at Latrobe Art Center or accessed on the center’s website. Other interested individuals, businesses, and other organizations can participate and join in spreading kindness by picking up their own “You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed” cards at Latrobe Art Center or any other partner location during the week prior to the event. Beginning on May 23, the public will have the opportunity to view the works of art featured on each kindness card at Latrobe Art Center.
For more information on the event, visit https://www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/week-of-kindness or stop into Latrobe Art Center during regular operating hours.
