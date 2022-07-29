On Aug. 8-12, children in grades K-4 are invited to explore music in new and creative ways with Latrobe Art Center and WQED Education at a brand new program titled “Lead with Music.”
“Lead with Music” will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day at Latrobe Art Center. Participants will listen to different styles of music, learn about music from around the world, create musical themed crafts, enjoy musical demonstrations by special guests from around the country, and more.
“We could not be more thrilled to partner with WQED Education and bring ‘Lead with Music’ to Latrobe Art Center,” says Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay. “It has been a goal of ours to begin expanding our artistic programming to include different forms of art beyond just the visual arts, and this program is a fantastic first step to help us achieve that goal.”
“Lead with Music” is a program developed by WQED Education to engage young learners to discover and explore classical music, which they may not have had the opportunity to do before. The arts, like music, help children build self-confidence and self-expression skills. Simple arts activities done individually or in a group, such as singing, playing instruments, dancing, and creating, can improve children’s school skills, helping them become better at math, science, and literacy. And they are fun.
Pre-registration is required for “Lead with Music” as spots are limited to 50 children. Although “Lead with Music” is a free program, all registrants are required to pay a $10 refundable deposit, which will be refunded on the last day of the program based on the participants’ week-long, daily attendance.
(0) comments
