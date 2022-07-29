On Aug. 8-12, children in grades K-4 are invited to explore music in new and creative ways with Latrobe Art Center and WQED Education at a brand new program titled “Lead with Music.”

“Lead with Music” will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day at Latrobe Art Center. Participants will listen to different styles of music, learn about music from around the world, create musical themed crafts, enjoy musical demonstrations by special guests from around the country, and more.

