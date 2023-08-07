Latrobe Art Center offers new stained glass class

Join Latrobe Art Center and artist Russ Heeschen for an introduction to the art of stained glass Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 15-17.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Join artist Russ Heeschen in receiving an introduction to the art of stained glass from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 15-17. Students in this class will make their own stained glass photo frame using the foil and solder method. Sun catchers will also be made if time permits.

Participants will learn to:

