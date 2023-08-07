Latrobe Art Center offers new stained glass class

Join artist Russ Heeschen in receiving an introduction to the art of stained glass from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 15-17. Students in this class will make their own stained glass photo frame using the foil and solder method. Sun catchers will also be made if time permits.
Participants will learn to:
- Safely handle and cut various textures of stained glass to fit a pattern;
- Use a grinder to smooth and shape the glass edges;
- Affix adhesive-backed copper foil;
- Safely handle and apply solder to hold it all together, and
- Apply patina to darken the solder.
Registration is required. Cost is $70 and includes materials and supplies. Latrobe Art Center members will get a discounted rate for the class.
