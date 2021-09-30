For the 14th year, the Latrobe Art Center will kick off its annual auction fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 1 — this time with a brand new format merging both in-person and online formats.
The new format includes an informal “Auction & Ale” kickoff event on Oct. 1 at the Latrobe Art Center, a silent auction running online only Oct. 1 through Oct. 12 and the traditional “An Evening in the Neighborhood XIV” to be held Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Latrobe Country Club.
“Auction & Ale” features selections of beer, pizza and light fare supplied by local restaurants and vendors. In addition, participants will have the chance to begin bidding on a variety of specialty items and works of art included in on the art center’s online silent auction. They will also have the first chance to view items in person and begin placing bids online using smart phones, tablets or other electronic devices.
In a press release, Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay said the idea of having an in-person kick-off after the events of the last year is exciting.
“Over the past year, we have lived through unprecedented times and have had to rely on technology and virtual interactions for nearly all of our daily operations and programming — including our annual auction benefiting the mission and operations of Latrobe Art Center,” said Tusay. “We are thrilled to be gathering in-person once again for one of the art center’s most important fundraisers of the year and expanding the event in new and exciting ways by merging an online platform with in-person kick-off and finale events.”
Food vendors participating in the kick off include Ricolita’s Café, Palombo’s Italian Restaurant, Michelle’s Lair, Hotel Loyal Pizza, Chef Dato’s Table, Jioio’s Restaurant, Touchdown Club II and Latrobe Dairy Queen. Breweries present at the event will include Four Seasons Brewery, Sobel’s Obscure Brewery and All Saints Brewery.
The cost of tickets for the event are $25, and all of the proceeds for the evening will support the mission of Latrobe Art Center. For more information on the art center’s 14th annual auction and to register for “Auction & Ale,” call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
Latrobe Art Center’s annual auction is sponsored by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation and Robindale Energy.
Additional support is provided by Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, The Okonak Family, the Richard P. Gibson & Rosemary Kirr Charitable Fund, Latrobe Dairy Queen and Seton Hill University.
