A popular event that showcases the area’s hottest pizza, appetizers and craft beverages is set to return April 14, giving guests the opportunity to sample the best the neighborhood has to offer.

“A Taste of the Neighborhood: Pizza, Brews and More,” sponsored by the Latrobe Art Center, will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the gallery, located at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

