A popular event that showcases the area’s hottest pizza, appetizers and craft beverages is set to return April 14, giving guests the opportunity to sample the best the neighborhood has to offer.
“A Taste of the Neighborhood: Pizza, Brews and More,” sponsored by the Latrobe Art Center, will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the gallery, located at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
According to Michael Tusay, executive director of the Latrobe Art Center, this year’s event will feature a combination of returning and first-time vendors.
“New to the lineup is El Diablo Brewing Co. and Wood-Fired Kitchen, Jaffre’s Stone Bar and Kitchen, Lucky B’s, Quinn Brewing Co. and Sharky’s Café,” said Tusay, who noted that the event originally started out in 2013 as “Pizza and Brews,” but over the years, branched out to provide a greater variety of food and beverages.
Also taking part in this year’s event are: Chef Dato’s Table, Jioio’s of Latrobe, R. Klean Meals Kitchen, Ricolita’s Café, Touchdown Club II, Dairy Queen, All Saints Brewing Co., Four Seasons Brewing Co., Helltown Brewing, Raspberry Acres Winery and Rusty Musket Distilling Co.
“When building our list of vendors, we begin our search locally, or as local as possible,” Tusay said. “As vendors confirm their participation, we begin branching out as needed to establishments in surrounding communities.
“However, the whole point of this fundraising event is to feature local establishments to give our guests a true ‘taste of our neighborhood.’”
Not only is “A Taste of the Neighborhood: Pizza, Brews and More” one of the art center’s most popular fundraisers, with proceeds benefitting general operations and the funding of art programs and classes, it provides exposure to the participating vendors.
“We really enjoyed this event last year,” said Kaitlin Weiers, who along with her husband, Ricky, owns R. Klean Meals Kitchen, 1307 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
“We brought our chicken meatballs in a variety of sauces and they seemed to be a hit. We plan to bring those again and maybe a few new options,” she hinted.
“We were very new to the community last year and it definitely helped get our name out there,” Weiers said. “We’re looking forward to it again.”
Jaffre’s Stone Bar and Kitchen, located at 1433 Main St. in Derry Township, is preparing for its first year at the event and stated that the staff is excited to be a part of this year’s festivities and the Latrobe community in general.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Jerry B. and the Bonetones. Covered, outdoor seating is available for guests as is limited indoor seating.
All guests must be pre-registered. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at www.latrobeartcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.