Reservations are still available for the Saturday evening event at Latrobe Art Center, and this time it’s more than its annual fundraiser.
“We wanted to get together to celebrate our 20th anniversary and also to kick off our annual auction,” said LAC’s executive director, Michael Tusay. “We’ve had good turnouts for the auctions, but we decided that this year we were raising our goal to 20 grand for 20 grand years.”
That is, they’re hoping to raise $20,000 in the fundraiser that’s called “20 Grand Years in the Neighborhood.”
The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. General admission is $50. That includes food provided by the resident Ricolita’s Café, a cash beverage station featuring the event’s signature cocktail (frozen grasshoppers), auction activities, a raffle, 50/50 and prize balloons with winning numbers for surprise prizes valued from $30 to $50.
“It’s a lot of fun hearing all the balloons popping,” Tusay said.
Several original works of art by LAC members will be in a raffle that’s available only to attendees. Anyone, anywhere, can bid in the online auction that kicks off Saturday morning and runs through Oct. 31. A preview will be available a day or two before bidding begins.
In addition to being posted on LAC’s website, those items will be on display at the fundraiser and will remain at the art center through October.
LAC had its first online auction when the pandemic canceled its annual fundraiser in 2020.
“It was such a success that we decided to continue the online component last year, and this year’s it’s in conjunction with the in-person event,” Tusay said. “Anyone who’s local and wants to see the items can stop by the gallery. Then people can bid from anywhere in the country and their winnings will be shipped to them.”
The auction donations include handmade jewelry, original art, specialty gift baskets and gift cards.
People can also donate on the auction site without bidding, and a collection jar will be out Saturday night and remain at the gallery through October.
“We have received a good bit of donations already, which has been fantastic,” Tusay said. “We have started to chip away at that 20 grand. There will be a thermometer at the online auction to show our progress, and we will also have a thermometer at the center to keep track of donations and the auction.”
LAC was founded by Nancy (Laney) Rogers Crozier, who passed away in 2011, and Elizabeth (Libby) Ogden Hazlett, who passed away in 2019.
“Since its founding in 2002, the art center’s mission has been to create a welcoming environment and help people find and foster their creativity by encouraging, exploring, presenting and appreciating all forms of art,” Tusay said.
The founders’ legacies live on, he added, through LAC’s priorities to sustain the mission of encouraging creativity in the visual arts.
Crozier’s brother was Fred Rogers, the namesake of an annual juried exhibition, and LAC sells Rogers memorabilia in its gift shop. A life-size statue of the beloved children’s television icon, a native of Latrobe, sits on a bench in a park adjacent to the gallery.
The original gallery has been expanded twice and now includes three rooms that have space for art classes.
“With the physical expansion, we have been able to significantly expand our programs, class offerings and the events that we host over the years,” Tusay said. “Having Ricolita’s Café inside the art center has also been a tremendous help to bringing people in on a day-to-day basis.”
There are about 120 gallery members who show their work on a rotating schedule. Many of them are from the Latrobe, Ligonier and Greensburg communities, and there are also members from the greater Pittsburgh region, other parts of Pennsylvania and out of state.
Latrobe Art Center is located at 819 Ligonier St. For information about reservations for the event and to see the online auction, visit latrobeartcenter.org.
