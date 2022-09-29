Reservations are still available for the Saturday evening event at Latrobe Art Center, and this time it’s more than its annual fundraiser.

“We wanted to get together to celebrate our 20th anniversary and also to kick off our annual auction,” said LAC’s executive director, Michael Tusay. “We’ve had good turnouts for the auctions, but we decided that this year we were raising our goal to 20 grand for 20 grand years.”

